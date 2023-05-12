Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Survive Gerudo Desert | Heat Resistance Guide

Everything you need to know to survive Gerudo Desert in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

If you want to fully explore Hyrule in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, you are going to have to plan your adventures in advance. Hyrule is a big place, and depending on where you go, you will be met with inhospitable environments. In fact, as early as Great Sky Island, you will be faced with deathly chills (check out our guide on how to survive that).

Being cold isn’t the only way to perish, however, and being too hot is just as fatal. The biggest offender when it comes to ludicrously hot places would be the Gerudo Desert. Stepping out of the shade during the day will quickly see Link fall down dead. In the best-case scenario, you will survive if you have enough food. There is a better way, however, and this guide will go over how to survive in unbearably hot locales.

Note: Being hot is not the same as being on fire. If you want to become fireproof (perhaps you are heading to Death Mountain), you will have to check out our Flame Guard guide.

More Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather

Cooking Heat-Resistant Meals

Cooking is one of the first things you will learn to do in Tears Of The Kingdom, and it’s actually one of the most satisfying. Gathering ingredients and throwing them into a pot to make mouth-watering meals is always a good time. Meals are not just for healing of course, and you can cook up some specialist meals that provide powerful boons.

Heat Resistance is one such effect, and you will need it to survive the hotter locations in Hyrule. Thankfully, the main culprit here is the Gerudo Desert, and that place has the ingredients required to make a wonderful meal. You can find Hydromelons all over the place in the Gerudo Desert, and cooking 5 of them into a meal will give you a prolonged resistance to Heat.

Other ingredients grant Heat Resistance, but Hyrdromelons are the easiest to get if you are already in the Gerudo Desert.

Brewing Heat-Resistant Elixirs

Elixirs grant all the benefits of meals, just without the need to consume a powerful healing item to gain effects. Elixirs are very much effect orientated, but you need to jump through some minor hoops to get them to work. Most notably, you need a Heat Resistant bug or lizard in addition to a monster part.

Cold Darners are your go-to bug here as these can be found in the Gerudo Desert. This makes them ideal targets for elixir brewing since you can find them in the location you are trying to access. It makes sense to use them, although do remember, any bug or lizard with Heat Resistance will do, so use what you have on hand.

The Monster Part you use for an Elixir might affect the quality of the potion, however, we were not able to confirm for definite when writing this guide. As a general rule, we would recommend using the worst quality ingredient to not waste something more valuable. Bokoblin Horns are our usual go-to here.

Wearing Heat Resistant Armour

Finally, if you don’t want to drink mystery liquids, or consume copious amounts of watermelons, you could always wear some armour designed to survive the heat. Sadly you won’t be able to make use of this when you first enter the Gerudo Desert as, you guessed it, the armour is found in Gerudo Village.

The armour in question is the Desert Amour set, and it’s very effective at keeping you alive in the heat. It’s not great at preventing you from being killed by enemies though – so be careful. It’s also fairly expensive, so you may be stuck eating melons after all!

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.