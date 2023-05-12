Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of A Kingdom – How To Brew Elixirs | Tips & Tricks

Everything you need to know when it comes to brewing elixirs in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Cooking is a fun time in Tears Of The Kingdom, but sometimes you want to dabble in something a bit different. Sometimes you want to be a bit of an alchemist and brew all kinds of lotions and potions. Where cookery produces meals from edible ingredients, Elixirs come from the unusual – the strange.

Elixirs are powerful consumables in Tears Of The Kingdom. They provide a straight effect, but they don’t necessarily provide healing. Not only that, they use things like monster guts, and insects – things you don’t really want to eat. This guide is going to cover the benefits of elixirs, and why you should be brewing them.

How To Make Elixirs

Elixirs are created in the same way as meals are. You need two things: ingredients and a cooking pot. You can find pots scattered throughout Hyrule, however, you can also spawn them into the world if you have the correct Zonai Capsule. We recommend having a few on hand at all times since you never know when you are going to need to brew up a storm.

With both of these criteria filled, it’s time to brew. Do the following:

Enter your menu by pressing ‘+’

Use ‘L’ or ‘R’ to navigate to your ingredients menu

Find the ingredients you want to cook and press ‘X’ to open the ‘Hold’ display

Press ‘A’ on any ingredient you want to hold in your hands, to a max cap of five

Exit your inventory and then approach the pot, items in hand

Press ‘A’ once the contextual prompt changes to ‘Cook’

Link will toss your held ingredients into the pot, and providing you used the correct mixture of ingredients, you will get an elixir.

Monster Parts

What makes elixirs more difficult to create when compared to meals is that you need a base – something that forms the foundation of the potion. You can’t just throw 5 lizards into a pot and expect something useful. Instead, you need to mix it with monster parts. This could be anything, although the better the part, the better the brew.

This is a great way to burn through your pack of supplies as you will be inundated with Bokoblin Horns or Moblin Guts. Providing the ingredient in question states it can be used in elixirs, you are good to go. Grab your organs, some bugs, and some lizards, and you are good to go.

How To Catch Bugs And Lizards

The final hurdle is actually getting your hands on lizards and bugs. Bugs are fast, and they will flee the moment they see you. Similarly, lizards will do the exact same. Lizards are slightly easier to catch as you can just sprint straight at them and you should be able to nab one or two of them before they despawn. Bugs are not that easy – especially if they are flying around. Bugs are very fast, and they despawn long before you can catch them. We recommend sneaking up on them, although, even then, you might struggle. Buffing your Sneaking via elixirs, armour, or meals will make this much easier.

Why Make Elixirs

On the surface, elixirs don’t provide anything meals don’t – and frankly, elixirs are more awkward to create. The reason you make elixirs is because they are effective. Meals with powerful effects also come with powerful healing – that healing is wasted if you just eat the meal for its buff. Elixirs don’t usually come with the secondary healing benefit – they just provide the buff. This allows you to access your buffs without wasting valuable curatives. That alone makes them invaluable.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.