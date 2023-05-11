Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Giant Horse | Secret Mount Guide

The hilariously over-sized GIANT HORSE returns in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This absurdly huge horse was also found in Breath of the Wild, and Link looks just as ridiculous riding this mount. The horse looks like a scaled-up horse — when Link is riding it, he looks positively puny. Riding the enlarged equine is one of my cherished memories from the original game, so we had to see if this absurd sight remained. And it does.

You can catch the Giant Horse surprisingly quickly — but you’ll need plenty of stamina. Finding it is simple. After dropping back down to Hyrule from the Great Sky Island, you’ll have total freedom to explore most of the map. You can catch your first mount and take the creature to the stable for faster travelling. Yes, you can permanently save the Giant Horse at one of the nearby stables.

Playing the original? Here’s how to find the Giant Horse in Breath of the Wild. They’re in a very different location this time. But, it is found somewhere significant from the original game. If you’re looking for secrets, I recommend beelining to all the important locations from Breath of the Wild — you’re bound to find something new.

The Giant Horse is located in the southeastern Faron Region. North of the Faron Sea marker on your map, in the Faron Grasslands area of the map, you’ll find the Highland Stable. Utsoshok Shrine is located nearby.

Giant Horse Location : Travel south of the Highland Stable on a road (visible on the map) — go east on the south-most road between the Highland Stable and the Faron Sea.

: Travel south of the Highland Stable on a (visible on the map) — go east on the south-most road between the Highland Stable and the Faron Sea. Cross the Horse God Bridge to reach the clearing in Ibarra Butte. In the center of the clearing, you’ll find the Giant Horse.

It is possible to catch the Giant Horse without high stamina. Use stamina-regenerating items like Energizing Elixir for an instant stamina boost. The enormous horse has 5* Strength and 2* Speed. Ride north back to the Highland Stable to add it to your permanent horse roster.

The Giant Horse is located where one of the Horse Gods of Breath of the Wild originally resided. The Horse God may not be present, but this gift from the original game is. This is the only place to find the Giant Horse, and it is much more clearly delineated as a magical horse — it is located in the former Horse God’s area, and is found waiting in a glowing copse. That makes this one of the most unique horses in the game, and one you’ll definitely need to add to your collection. Even if it isn’t exactly the fastest mount.