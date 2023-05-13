After touchdown on Hyrule, you will want to head to Lookout Landing to complete your first main quest on the mainland.

After you complete the Great Sky Island extended tutorial in Tears of the Kingdom, your first main objective in the overworld will be the main quest entitled “To the Kingdom of Hyrule.” This is a short quest that requires you to talk to a handful of NPCs and get the story rolling.

Trust us, you will want to complete this quest as early as possible. It will set you on the path towards one of the most essential items in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Complete To the Kingdom of Hyrule

From your landing spot, you need to head towards Hyrule Castle. At the edge the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins you will find the settlement of Lookout Landing. This is your first hub in the game and where you need to be to proceed in this quest.

Once you’ve reached Lookout Landing, you will be directed to Purah’s Lab. You will find Purah can be found on the second floor of the building with the telescope. You need to interact with Josha in order to actually get Purah to show her face. Once you’ve become acquainted, the quest will be marked complete and it will be replaced by the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

This next main quest is going to take you high and far, but we recommend you at least start it. Talking to Purah and continuing the quest in Lookout Landing will lead you to unlocking the Paraglider and Skyview Towers.