Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — How to Reunite the Koroks on Great Sky Island

This first Korok puzzle will introduce you to Korok seeds and reward you with two of the crucial collectible.

Korok Seeds were how you increased your inventory capacity in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Once again, in Tears of the Kingdom, these collectibles are crucial to carrying even more of your sick new creations. You will be introduced to Korok’s early in TotK in the form of a brand new Korok puzzle type.

On Great Sky Island, the game’s extended tutorial, you will encounter a Korok that needs to be reunited with his friend. The only catch is there is a giant gap between the two smaller island sections that each Korok is on. You are going to need to get creative to bring the two together and earn your first two Korok Seeds.

How to Reunite the Koroks on Great Sky Island

To reunite these two small friends, you are going to have to built a mine cart vehicle to cross the gap. Luckily, there is a rail here to indicate that you should do so.

First, attach a fan to the back of a cart and place it on the tracks in the direction of the other island. Now, go back over to the Korok. Using Ultrahand, attach the Korok to a nearby wooden board. Then, all you have to do is attach that board to your cart creation.

Jump into your new vehicle and use your weapon to hit the fan and carry yourself across, Korok in tow. Now, just carry him close enough to his buddy’s camp and the two will reunite. They will reward you with 2 Korok Seeds. Be on the lookout, as there are at least a couple more Korok Seeds that we found on Great Sky Island.

That’s all we have on Korok Seeds in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Check out our other content for constantly updated news, guides, and lists.