Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best GS Magna Class

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 Reloaded is here. One of the new weapons that dropped with the mid-season update is the GS Magna. If you’re searching for the best GS Magna class in Warzone 2, we’ve got you covered.

Before you can get your hands on the GS Magna, you need to unlock it. This can be done through an in-game challenge which requires you to get 30 headshot Operator kills using the .50 GS pistol.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 GS Magna class

Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

EXF Fifty GS Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

First up, the EXF Fifty GS muzzle provides you with sound suppression to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection. At the same time, you’ll begin raising your bullet velocity and recoil control. Pairing this with the SA Tyrant Fifty barrel will continue to increase your bullet velocity and recoil control, while improving both your damage range and hip fire accuracy.

Equipping the Bruen Warrior Grip is the key to having more control over the accuracy. The attachment focuses on firing from the hip which is where all your shots will be taken from. You’ll experience a boost to your hip fire accuracy and control, as well as aim walking and recoil steadiness.

Although it slows you down a tad, the 13 Round Mag adds to your magazine ammo capacity. This is important when using the GS Magna as its fast-firing nature means you’ll run out of bullets quickly. Last but certainly not least, the GS Magna Akimbo rear grip allows you to carry two of these deadly pistols for running and gunning.

A GS Magna class is best suited to close-quarter fights in Warzone 2. To achieve a versatile loadout, be sure to use the pistols alongside a weapon that is ready to take on battles at range. An assault rifle, battle rifle, or even a light machine gun are all viable options.