Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Ranked Play Rewards in Season 03

Ranked Play made its Modern Warfare 2 debut in Season 02. With the competitive ruleset enabled, you can play like the pros as you work towards reaching the highest ranks. Activision has announced a fresh set of rewards for the mode in Season 03.

While you’re grinding the ranks in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, you can get your hands on all kinds of rewards to show off in-game. You earn cosmetics for the amount of matches you win, so SR isn’t the only reward on the line. Everyone can unlock the prizes, but there’s exclusive rewards for those who can make it to the Top 250 leaderboard.

All Ranked Play rewards in Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 and how to unlock them

There are an array of cosmetics to work towards including weapon charms, a weapon camo, and even a blueprint:

Win 5 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Top Dog” Weapon Charm

Win 50 Ranked Matches: “Tippable” Weapon Vinyl

Win 75 Ranked Matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Win 100 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

In addition, you can earn higher Skill Division operator skins for having a season-high placement, as long as you’ve placed within the Gold Division or above. Special rewards are up for grabs for players who manage to secure a spot in the Top 250 and for the number 1 player when the season concludes.

You’ll receive all the Season 02 Ranked Play rewards you’ve earned when they become available with the launch of the upcoming season. That’s everything you need to know about Ranked Play rewards in Season 03. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 will begin on April 12.