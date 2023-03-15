Call of Duty: Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded has arrived and there is an array of fresh content to dive into. New Path of Ronin quests have arrived, along with a fresh Raid, a new 6v6 multiplayer map, and more. Alongside the content drop, a set of weapon buffs and nerfs has landed in Warzone 2 which could shake up the meta.
In this round of weapon balancing, the popular RPK has once again been hit with a further nerf, along with the RAAL MG which has been a strong contender in Warzone 2. Also, a handful of submachine guns have been tweaked, but the dominant Fennec 45 doesn’t feature this time around.
More Call of Duty guides
Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Restore Honor in Resurgence | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What are Redeploy Drones in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Data Heist Public Event in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Search and Seizure Contract in Season 02? | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Every New Weapon in Season 02 | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the new 1v1 Gulag Work?
All Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded
Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch, including the adjustments made to certain attachments:
Assault Rifles
STB 556
- Added minimum damage against armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)
Light Machine Guns
RAAL MG
- Reduced far range damage
- Small increase to close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage
- Reduced upper torso damage
- Increased recoil
RPK
- Reduced walking speed
- Reduced muzzle velocity
Sakin MG38
- Reduced damage range
Submachine Guns
MX9
- Increased mid damage ranges
BAS-P
- Increased sprint to fire time
- Increased damage ranges
PDSW 528
- Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility
VEL 46
- Increased close damage ranges
- Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility
Lachmann Sub
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced aim down sight speed
- Improved recoil control
- LM Nebula Barrel- Improved damage range and recoil control
Marksman Rifles
Crossbow
- Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges
Shotguns
KV Broadside
- Reduced lower torso damage
- 12 Gauge Ammo- Reduced damage ranges and reduced close range damage
- Dragon’s Breath Ammo- Reduced damage ranges, reduced close range damage, and global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage
Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo
- Added minimum damage against armor
Attachments
Flinch (Global)
- Reduced recenter speed for Flinch
- Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns
Ammunition
Hollow Point Rounds
- Removed bullet velocity penalty
Frangible Rounds
- Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)
- Removed damage range penalty
Overpressure Rounds
- Removed recoil penalty
- Increased flinch imparted on players
12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Reduced residual damage while burning
12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs
- Added minimum damage against armor
Underbarrel Launchers
- Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers
- Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers
- Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers
Stocks
- Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications
Bipod Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip
- CORE BP2 Bipod Grip- Added hip recoil control, reduced hip walking speed, removed ADS penalty, added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles, and fixed bug in stat reporting
Underbarrel Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty on all underbarrel grips
- Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips
Muzzles
Breachers
- Greatly reduced ADS penalty
- Added a hip movement speed buff
Flash Hiders
- Reduced ADS penalty
Optics
- Reduced ADS and movement penalties on holo optics
- Reduced ADS and movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes
Combs
- Fixed handling stat UI on the- Schlager TTF3 Riser, FSS Ammo Sleeve, PD-A40 Sleeve, Wingman Comb, and FSS EL-T Pouch
Now you know all the Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.