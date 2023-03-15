Gameranx

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded

Some much needed balancing.

Warzone 2 Season 02 reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs tuning patch

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded has arrived and there is an array of fresh content to dive into. New Path of Ronin quests have arrived, along with a fresh Raid, a new 6v6 multiplayer map, and more. Alongside the content drop, a set of weapon buffs and nerfs has landed in Warzone 2 which could shake up the meta.

In this round of weapon balancing, the popular RPK has once again been hit with a further nerf, along with the RAAL MG which has been a strong contender in Warzone 2. Also, a handful of submachine guns have been tweaked, but the dominant Fennec 45 doesn’t feature this time around.

All Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch, including the adjustments made to certain attachments:

Assault Rifles

STB 556

  • Added minimum damage against armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

  • Reduced far range damage
  • Small increase to close range damage
  • Reduced headshot damage
  • Reduced upper torso damage
  • Increased recoil

RPK

  • Reduced walking speed
  • Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38

  • Reduced damage range

Submachine Guns

MX9

  • Increased mid damage ranges

BAS-P

  • Increased sprint to fire time
  • Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528

  • Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

VEL 46

  • Increased close damage ranges
  • Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub

  • Reduced movement speed
  • Reduced aim down sight speed
  • Improved recoil control
  • LM Nebula Barrel- Improved damage range and recoil control

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow

  • Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges

Shotguns

KV Broadside

  • Reduced lower torso damage
  • 12 Gauge Ammo- Reduced damage ranges and reduced close range damage
  • Dragon’s Breath Ammo- Reduced damage ranges, reduced close range damage, and global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

  • Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo
  • Added minimum damage against armor

Attachments

Flinch (Global)

  • Reduced recenter speed for Flinch
  • Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns

Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds

  • Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds

  • Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)
  • Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds

  • Removed recoil penalty
  • Increased flinch imparted on players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

  • Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs

  • Added minimum damage against armor

Underbarrel Launchers

  • Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers
  • Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers
  • Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers 

Stocks

  • Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications 

Bipod Grips

  • Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip
  • CORE BP2 Bipod Grip- Added hip recoil control, reduced hip walking speed, removed ADS penalty, added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles, and fixed bug in stat reporting

Underbarrel Grips

  • Reduced ADS penalty on all underbarrel grips
  • Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips 

Muzzles

Breachers

  • Greatly reduced ADS penalty
  • Added a hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders

  • Reduced ADS penalty 

Optics

  • Reduced ADS and movement penalties on holo optics
  • Reduced ADS and movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics
  • Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

Combs

  • Fixed handling stat UI on the- Schlager TTF3 Riser, FSS Ammo Sleeve, PD-A40 Sleeve, Wingman Comb, and FSS EL-T Pouch

Now you know all the Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.

