Call of Duty: Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded has arrived and there is an array of fresh content to dive into. New Path of Ronin quests have arrived, along with a fresh Raid, a new 6v6 multiplayer map, and more. Alongside the content drop, a set of weapon buffs and nerfs has landed in Warzone 2 which could shake up the meta.

In this round of weapon balancing, the popular RPK has once again been hit with a further nerf, along with the RAAL MG which has been a strong contender in Warzone 2. Also, a handful of submachine guns have been tweaked, but the dominant Fennec 45 doesn’t feature this time around.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Restore Honor in Resurgence | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What are Redeploy Drones in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Data Heist Public Event in Season 02? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Search and Seizure Contract in Season 02? | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Every New Weapon in Season 02 | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the new 1v1 Gulag Work?

All Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 02 Reloaded

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch, including the adjustments made to certain attachments:

Assault Rifles

STB 556

Added minimum damage against armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Reduced far range damage

Small increase to close range damage

Reduced headshot damage

Reduced upper torso damage

Increased recoil

RPK

Reduced walking speed

Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38

Reduced damage range

Submachine Guns

MX9

Increased mid damage ranges

BAS-P

Increased sprint to fire time

Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528

Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

VEL 46

Increased close damage ranges

Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub

Reduced movement speed

Reduced aim down sight speed

Improved recoil control

LM Nebula Barrel- Improved damage range and recoil control

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow

Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Reduced lower torso damage

12 Gauge Ammo- Reduced damage ranges and reduced close range damage

Dragon’s Breath Ammo- Reduced damage ranges, reduced close range damage, and global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo

Added minimum damage against armor

Attachments

Flinch (Global)

Reduced recenter speed for Flinch

Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns

Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds

Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds

Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)

Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds

Removed recoil penalty

Increased flinch imparted on players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs

Added minimum damage against armor

Underbarrel Launchers

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

Stocks

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

Bipod Grips

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip- Added hip recoil control, reduced hip walking speed, removed ADS penalty, added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles, and fixed bug in stat reporting

Underbarrel Grips

Reduced ADS penalty on all underbarrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

Muzzles

Breachers

Greatly reduced ADS penalty

Added a hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders

Reduced ADS penalty

Optics

Reduced ADS and movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADS and movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

Combs

Fixed handling stat UI on the- Schlager TTF3 Riser, FSS Ammo Sleeve, PD-A40 Sleeve, Wingman Comb, and FSS EL-T Pouch

Now you know all the Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.