Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Every New Weapon in Season 02

A fresh Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season means that a new set of weapons are joining the battlefield and Season 02 is no different. This guide has got you covered with details of each weapon and how to unlock them.

This time, fans can expect to see a total of five weapons to drop into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the upcoming season. These firearms belong to four different weapon categories, so its likely that there will be something to suit everyone’s play style.

All new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02

First up is the ISO Hemlock assault rifle which belongs to the ISO platform. Activision has described the weapon as ‘a powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms.’ Both 5.56 subsonic and .300 BLK ammunition can be equipped, so it has the potential to be a versatile weapon.

Next, a devastating gun is getting ready to join the shotgun category. The KV Broadside shotgun will be the ‘fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class’ that we have seen in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to date. Therefore, its expected to be a deadly addition, especially when used at close range.

Perhaps more viable in multiplayer than battle royale are melee weapons. The Dual Kodachis will see you wield two melee weapons. Compared to the standard knife, you’ll gain a faster forward motion and longer range attacks. However, the downsides are that your strafe and sprint speeds will be reduced while using the weapon.

If you were a fan of the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone 1, you’re in luck! According to Activision, ‘exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own.’ Also, you’ll be able to recover standard bolts after use and they will be undetected by enemy trophy systems.

Last but not least, a marksman rifle known as the Tempus Torrent will be the final weapon to join Season 02. We don’t yet know any details on the gun, apart from that it will launch as part of the midseason update.

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle, KV Broadside shotgun, and Dual Kodachis melee weapon will all be available to unlock for free via the Season 02 battle pass. As for the Crossbow, you’re required to complete all seven Path of the Ronin event challenges or purchase it from the in-game store. Its unknown what the challenges will entail, but we’ll update you when Season 02 goes live on February 15.