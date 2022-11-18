Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is here and it has introduced new ways to communicate with both enemies and your squad. There is an in-game text chat, a ping wheel, and the addition of proximity chat that has allowed for some hilarious interactions. However, one change that hasn’t been so popular is that player pings are no longer colored, but they’re just plain white and difficult to see. Therefore, you may want to change the color of your ping in Warzone 2 and here’s how.

In the original Warzone, your ping would be the same color that you were assigned in-game. The pings were easy to see and you could clearly tell who was pinging on the map. In the latest iteration of the battle royale, the ping system can cause confusion, resulting in the Warzone 2 community urging the developers to revert back to the use of colors on pings.

How to change the color of your ping Warzone 2

Firstly, you need to open up the menu by pressing ‘Start.’ Navigate to the ‘Settings’ and scroll down and choose the ‘Interface’ option. From here, select ‘Color Customization’ and go down to ‘Neutrals.’ You can then change the color from white to any color you want, but we’d suggest going for one that stands out in the dense lands of Al Mazrah.

While you’re there, you can change the color of other features such as team and enemy colors to customize your experience even further. Now you know how to change the color of your ping, the mechanic should be more useful in your future Warzone 2 matches.

