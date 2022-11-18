Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the BAS-P Submachine Gun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is here. In multiplayer, there are new maps and modes to try out, and new operators have joined the fight. Of course, Season 1 saw the roll out of Warzone 2 and a DMZ mode on the Al Mazrah map. As always, a new season means there are new weapons to unlock and here is how to unlock the new BAS-P submachine gun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision has described the BAS-P as having “an aggressive fire rate and modular frame mak[ing] the BAS-P perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun. Subsonic ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.” It will be interesting to see how the weapon stacks up in the close range meta in both multiplayer and battle royale.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To get your hands on the latest submachine gun, you need to complete sector A6 of the Season 1 battle pass. The new battle pass means you no longer unlock rewards by reaching a certain level. Before you can reach sector A6, you have to complete one of the adjacent sectors, either A3, A5, or A10. Once sector A6 becomes available, you’ll notice that it is a free sector. Use your tier skips to unlock the four lower rewards in sector A6 and then you can unlock the BAS-P for free as the fifth and final reward.

If you don’t manage to get the BAS-P before the end of Season 1, you’ll be able to unlock it later on through an in-game challenge. As soon as you get the submachine gun, you can begin levelling it up in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.