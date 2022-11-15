Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- When Does Warzone 2.0 Go Live?

Warzone 2.0 is about to release and players are going to want to make sure they are ready as soon as the game is available. As players prepare to drop into the all-new game and map, they are going to want to know the exact release time of the game to make sure they are part of the first drop into Al Mazrah. Luckily, I can make sure you are up to date and know exactly when the game will be available to play. This guide will tell players when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 goes live.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

When Does Warzone 2.0 Go Live?

Warzone 2.0 is set to launch at the same time as Season 1 of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with the two games set to share progression just as the previous Warzone did with the premium Call of Duty titles since its 2020 release. The Season and new Battle Royale game are set to be made available on November 16 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm EST. The game is currently available for preload, but make sure you have some space on your system of choice if you go to download the Battle Royale title and don’t already have Modern Warfare 2 installed as the game will require a pretty sizable 115 GB of space to install.

Just before the new Warzone is made available, the original Warzone will go offline for a short period as the developers behind that game, Raven Software, make their transition to the new title as it will become their main focus. As the team takes a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the old Warzone will return under the new name Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera and is expected to be put back online on November 28. Unfortunately, unlocks like weapons and skins from the original Warzone will not carry over to the new Warzone 2.0.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use