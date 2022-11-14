Warzone 2.0 is about to release and players are going to want to make sure they are ready as soon as the game is available. Luckily, we are able to install the game early and won’t need to wait around as the gigantic Battle Royale game is installed. Players will want to know how to do this so that they aren’t the party member left behind as everyone else drops into Al Mazrah. This guide will tell players how to preload Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Preload Warzone 2.0 Explained

Warzone 2.0 is currently available to preload on Battle.net and Steam for PC and consoles. To complete this process on Battle.net, you will simply need to navigate to the game on the platform and click the blue “Install” button. Players on Steam can visit the store page for Warzone 2.0 and click the green “Pre-Load Game.” Console players can do the same thing by going to their store page of choice and searching up Warzone 2.0. I did have a problem with the game not showing up but was able to find the game under the store page for Modern Warfare 2. From here, you should be able to download the upcoming Battle Royale title with no problem.

Infinity Ward did confirm that players that already have Modern Warfare 2 installed already have Warzone 2.0 preloaded and will simply have to wait for the Season 1 update to come out just before the start of the season on November 16. If you go to download the Battle Royale title and don’t already have Modern Warfare 2, make sure you have some space on your system of choice as the download comes in at a sizable 115 GB.

The launch of Season 1 will see the debut of Warzone 2.0 along with new content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 like new weapons that can be used in both the multiplayer mode and in the Battle Royale. We will also see the debut of the brand-new DMZ extraction mode that aims to change up the typical Warzone experience.

