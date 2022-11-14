God of War Ragnarok: How To Get Shattered Runes & What Are They Used For?

God of War: Ragnarok might not be quite as big as Elden Ring, but that’s not stopping the Sony Santa Monica Studio sequel from giving FromSoftware’s action RPG a run for its money in the Game of the Year category. With its carefully crafted narrative, fully-realized world, and nuanced characters, Kratos’ latest adventure has him smashing his way through another pantheon, though with much purer motivations this time around.

Of course, one of the things that made the 2018 God of War reboot so much fun for fans was its bevy of side quests and optional collectibles. God of War: Ragnarok is no slouch in this department either, but some items, like the Shattered Runes, have players scratching their heads as to what they’re used for at all.

Where to Find Shattered Runes and How To Use Them in God of War: Ragnarok

Shattered Runes can be found all over the place in God of War: Ragnarok. You might find one after killing an enemy, raiding a chest, or simply through some thorough exploration. Still, a lot of players have been wondering what they even do. To find out, all you have to do is visit one of the dwarven smithy shops that pop up from time to time over the course of your adventure.

By moving over to the Resources menu at one of these shops, you can sell them to Brok or Sindri, and, being that they literally have no other use whatsoever, that’s almost certainly your best bet. Unlike most other resources in the game, Shattered Runes can’t be used as crafting materials, so selling them is pretty much a no-brainer for building up your coffers of hacksilver to buy more useful items and upgrades for Kratos and Atreus.