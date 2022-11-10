God of War: Ragnarok — Is There a Photo Mode?

God of War: Ragnarok is here to give amazing 2022 releases like Elden Ring, Cult of the Lamb, and Tunic a run for their money in the Game of the Year conversation, and my oh my, is this one beautiful-looking game. While this ought not to come as a surprise to anyone who played the 2018 God of War reboot, the graphical jump that has come in this franchise from the last entry to this one is truly incredible, particularly if you happen to be playing it on PlayStation 5.

However, with all of that amazing eye candy around every corner in God of War: Ragnarok, fans might find themselves wondering whether there’s a photo mode to allow them to take total advantage of all of the wonderful scenery. Fear not, friends, for we’ll clue you in below!

Is There a Photo Mode in God of War: Ragnarok?

Of course, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but unfortunately, it seems as though God of War: Ragnarok has launched without a photo mode. As confirmed by multiple outlets as well as Santa Monica Studio’s own social media accounts, there is no photo mode in the game during the initial launch window. It seems the development team predicted that this might not go over super well, though, as they have made it so that every time you hit the share button to take a screenshot, all of the action, music, and voice-acting in the game comes to a screeching halt.

This means that whether you’re in the heat of an intense boss battle, simply surveying the scenery, or trying to snag a shot of your latest armor and equipment, you can take as many cracks at it as you want without missing out on an enemy attack or a valuable bit of story information. Still, if you’re absolutely itching for a photo mode in God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio have promised that it will be coming in a future patch, hopefully, sooner rather than later.