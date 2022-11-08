God of War Ragnarok: How To Give Kratos Witch Time | Bayonetta Playstyle Guide

Kratos is royalty when it comes to action-adventure game heroes. As one of the most popular in the PS2 era, Kratos stands tall with Dante from Devil May Cry and his latest games even take some DNA from Leon in Resident Evil 4. One source of inspiration we never expected to see in God of War Ragnarok was Bayonetta. If you love the Bayonetta gameplay style — using perfectly timed evades to slow down time and unleash a torrent of counterattacks on your unsuspecting enemies — then you’ll want to equip this specific set of gear.

Kratos could unlock Witch Time in God of War (2018) with the use of talismans. In God of War Ragnarok, you’ll need to unlock the Radiance Armor Set. Each set of armor you equip increases the effects of “Witch Time” — or the ability to enter a period of slow-motion after dodging an enemy’s attack precisely. If you love dodging instead of parrying, you can turn dodges into a deadly weapon with this awesome set of optional gear. Here’s where to find all three pieces of the Radiance Armor Set.

Unlocking The Witch Time Playstyle | Perfect Evades & Slow Mo

What is Witch Time?: In Bayonetta, the cheeky action franchise from developer Platinum Games, one of the titular character’s signature skills is Witch Time. By dodging an enemy attack at just the moment it’s about to land, the player enters into a period of slow motion. All enemies move slow, while your character moves at full speed, giving you a few seconds to combo enemies freely. It’s a great system that you can now borrow in God of War Ragnarok.

To unlock “Witch Time” and give Kratos the ability to slow down time after perfectly evading an enemy attack, you’ll need to collect the Radiance Armor Set. This set consists of three armor pieces (Chest Armor, Wrist Armor and Waist Armor) — by wearing more pieces of the set, you’ll increase the duration of the slow-mo effect.

By wearing even one of these armor pieces, you’ll unlock this ability — when Kratos evades an enemy attack with a perfect dodge (right before an enemy attack lands), time will slow for enemies but remain normally for you. For a second or several seconds, you can counterattack freely.

There are three pieces of the Radiance Set. Here’s where to find all three pieces. Each piece of the armor set is found in a Legendary Chest, and all the chests are located in The Barrens region of Alfheim.

How To Find Full Radiance Armor Set | Locations Guide

How To Reach The Barrens: After returning to the Mystic Gateway with Tyr in Alfheim, you can continue to explore Alfheim. A new direction will unlock at the end of the path, leading into a vast open area where you can complete bonus objectives.

Gauntlets of Radiance Wrist Armor: The Barrens | Alfheim – In the elf temple at the far north of the Barrens. Ride your sled to this location, then exit and encounter a group of dark elves inside the arched building. Clear the enemies and you can claim the Legenadry Chest in the back corner.

Belt of Radiance Waist Armor: The Barrens | Alfheim – Climb up inside the giant skeleton to find a Legendary Chest at the end, past the Grim encounter.

Shoulder Strap of Radiance Chest Armor: The Barrens | Alfheim – Found at the very end of the favor “Secret of the Sands” — as you exit The Below through the cracked floor, you’ll find this chest on the surface.

To begin the “Secret of the Sands” favor, travel to the cave in the center-south of The Barrens region. The Barrens is experiencing a powerful sandstorm. By completing this side-quest, the storm will clear up and allow you to fully explore the Barrens with better visibility, and certain areas unblocked by sand.