New Bayonetta 3 Trailer Reveals An In-Universe Singularity, And Lots Of Witches

PlatinumGames and Nintendo have shared a new trailer for Bayonetta 3, and it’s quite a doozy.

While the sequence of events in the trailer are deliberately cropped and put together so that it doesn’t make sense and viewers are left guessing, we can discuss some elements within that PlatinumGames have dropped as small teasers of what we can expect.

For one, Cereza talks quite a bit about a singularity that she and the other Umbran Witches need to stop, or defeat. In scientific language, a gravitational singularity is a situation where gravity becomes so intense that it breaks down spacetime to a catastrophic level. Such a situation, that literally breaks spacetime, cannot be defined to have a where or a when. When we read, watch, or play fiction that brings up the idea of singularity, they directly reference or create a variation of this scenario.

This matches what GameInformer has allegedly added to their Bayonetta 3 issue cover story. In that issue they confirm that this Bayonetta game takes place in a multiverse, something that was heavily hinted at in prior trailers as well.

The trailer also mentions an Arch-Eve falling. This is an entirely new character that hasn’t been mentioned before, at least not by this name. Could this be another alter ego of antagonist Baldr? Notably, Baldr isn’t seen or mentioned in this trailer either, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t in the game at all. Another character actually refers to Cereza as Arch-Eve Origin, which certainly deepens the mystery. Other things they name drop without explaining is an Alphaverse, which is apparently where they can stop the singularity, and Chaos Gears, which is something you will need to collect in the game.

But now we should talk about the many unnamed characters that are appearing in this trailer. There’s a spider-based Umbran Witch, who makes reference to having literal fish to fry. There’s a black skinned Witch, who seems to wear an Egyptian inspired outfit. And there’s a fun looking masked Witch, who crosses her sword with Cereza. There are more familiar faces, a seemingly older Jeanne who’s dragging a mysterious doctor along with her, and Baal, the Empress of the Fathoms. This is the large toad demon that’s been around since Bayonetta 2, and her fabulous self returns, seemingly to match up with a new Bayonetta, or joining her for the first time.

But most interesting is the prominence of the newest Witch in town, Viola. She apparently gets tasked with taking care of Luka for Cereza at some point, which also implies we get to play a lot of her somewhere in the game. Viola even sees Cereza die in battle against a mysterious new enemy. Neither an angel, nor a devil, but a secret third thing. Also not a human, so this character really is a genuine mystery.

All mysteries will definitely be revealed soon, Bayonetta 3 will be releasing exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. You can watch the trailer and read more of our coverage of Bayonetta 3 below.

Bayonetta 3 Gets 7-Minute Gameplay Video Featuring Viola

Bayonetta 3 Gets New Story Details and Gameplay Trailer

Source: YouTube, Reddit