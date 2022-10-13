Free Back 4 Blood October Update Includes Halloween Content

Halloween is only a few weeks away, and plenty of game titles are prepping for the spookiest day of the year. Horror games, in particular, often lead the pack when it comes to scary additions, and Back 4 Blood is no exception. Developer and publisher Warner Bros. Games has just announced more details about the October 2022 update, and rather than added scares, players can look forward to seasonal skins along with Halloween-themed titles, emblems, and sprays. Themed weapon skins and Fort Hope decorations are also now available, and the free October update also adds some additional content that will make hardcore players happy.

The new Halloween content will be available until November 13 at 10am PT. The new Back 4 Blood content includes new seasonal skins for Evangelo and Karlee, along with plenty of new sprays, titles, emblems, weapon skins, and cleaner skins. Four new Legendary items have been added, and seasonal Supply Lines will allow players to add some Halloween character to Fort Hope, including scary music and cauldrons.

In the Campaign and Quickplay menus, players can now select No Hope Difficulty Matchmaking to team up with other hardcore Cleaners. This comes alongside a new Horde Indicator UI that displays vital information when a Horde is occurring. According to the patch notes, the Indicator shows the following:

A regular Horde and how long it will last.

A timed Horde where the timer gets filled up, indicating when a Horde will take place.

An infinite Horde indicator that pulses until the end of a game, or until an event that turns it off.

A Horde waypoint, showing where the source of the Horde is.

A Timed Horde waypoint that displays when the trigger point of the Horde is time-based.

Six new cards have been added, which include five Legendary and one Fortune.

The latest expansion for the game, Children of the Worm, is now available on all platforms. In an interview with Game Rant last month, Rose Ty, the Community Manager for Turtle Rock Studios, briefly chatted about the future of Back 4 Blood.

“We are currently working on the third DLC Expansion for our Annual Pass,” Ty said. “If folks think that we did some crazy cool stuff with Children of the Worm, wait until you see what we have cooking for everyone in Expansion 3.”

Back 4 Blood was first released on October 12, 2021. The title is available to play on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. While reviews for the title were initially lukewarm, the development team has continued to update the title and add sizeable expansions while listening to player complaints. Being a spiritual successor to the legendary Left 4 Dead series can’t be easy.

