Bayonetta 3 Gets New Story Details and Gameplay Trailer!

Bayonetta 3 has been a LONG time coming, and thankfully, we’re very close to its October 28th release date on the Nintendo Switch. Today at the latest Nintendo Direct, we got a lot of new details on the title, including a brand new gameplay trailer and a more in-depth take on how the story is going to go in certain ways. For example, this time around, Bayonetta will be going up against not angels or demons, but against Homunculi. These are man-made monstrosities that are out of control and as a result, our favorite Umbra Witch will have to come out to “play” with them in order to save the world!

The gameplay trailer helped break down the overall basics of the title, as well as reminding people why Bayonetta is such a skilled fighter. Once again, you’ll be able to go and do incredible combos that mix punches, kicks, and her guns. You can mash the buttons for unyielding attacks, or go for more of a finesse route in order to take on the hordes of enemies you’ll face. Not to mention, you’ll be able to summon body parts of the beings she’s connected to for even more devastating combos.

But if you are hoping her “Witch Time” event is still in play, it very much is. You’ll need to dodge at the right moment, but if you do, you’ll be able to slow down time for a bit so that Bayonetta can move freely and get more attacks in. The more perfectly you dodge, the longer the effects of Witch Time will last! So be mindful of that, won’t you?

Now, in previous titles, Bayonetta would summon the demons of Inferno in order to do a single devastating attack. But this time around, you’ll be able to actually control the demons that you summon! You’ll have to fill up a gauge to summon then, and when you do, you’ll get to control their attacks so you can do maximum damage. But be warned! The act of summoning leaves Bayonetta exposed, in more ways than one, and thus you’ll need to be mindful of the area around her so you can keep her alive! Switching between these monsters and the Umbra Witch will give you a lot more options in battle and ensure that your foes don’t know what to expect next.

If that’s still not enough for you, there’s “Demon Masquerade”, where the demonic entities that reside within Bayonetta’s weapons can be used to transform the Umbra Witch so that she can do new attacks, combos, and finishing maneuvers.

As you can see, Bayonetta 3 is going to be a lot in terms of the action and story department. So be sure to get it next month! You wouldn’t want to disappoint her, would you?

Source: YouTube