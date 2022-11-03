God of War Ragnarok Gets New Images

To say that the hype for God of War Ragnarok is growing as we get closer to the launch on the 9th is an understatement. It’d be more accurate to say that every piece of news we get about the game builds the hype further. For example, today, the review embargo on the game dropped, and the results have been critical praise. The game is well over 90 on Metacritic, and some fans say the title is now in contention for Game of the Year. You might have also recently seen some unique live-action commercials promoting the game. Watch them and see the madness for yourself.

However, other things have been dropping from the game as well. On Twitter, the official handle for The Game Awards dropped four new images from God of War Ragnarok. Each of them is different and highlights something you can look forward to in the game.

The first image points to a wounded Dwarf whom Kratos and Atreus meet. We know we’re going to the dwarven home realm in the game and diving into their mines. The shot could be from that part of the game, but it’s hard to tell for sure.

The second image is definitely going to get people talking. In fact, it already has, as the comments in the tweet below happily speak about the eyepatch squirrel that Kratos has on his back. That’s definitely not something you’d expect to see in a game like this, and yet, there it is. We’re surprised that people haven’t made comparisons to the main character from Biomutant, as the two have similar vibes, but maybe they haven’t realized it yet.

The third image will get many excited as we have a look at a new monster that Kratos will face in the game. The Santa Monica Studio team recently noted how they put a lot of fan feedback into the title. One of those pieces of feedback was Kratos facing more types of enemies, and not all of them being the same size. This image showcases that feedback coming to life as Kratos will have his hands and axe full of this beast as he tries to kill it. Of course, that’s just one of the many monsters you’ll face, so be ready.

Finally, and more story-focused, the fourth image shows off Freyja. In the PS4 title, her son, Baldur, was killed by Kratos, and she swore revenge against him and Atreus. Previous trailers showcase many attempts by her to fulfill this vow of revenge, and the image shows that she’s not in the best of states.

So as you can see, each tease only makes the game more anticipated and desired. We don’t have to wait long until the full release, so get hyped!

