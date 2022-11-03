Halo Infinite Infamous Match XP System to Get Revamped

The infamous match XP system is being overhauled

If you’re a current player of Halo Infinite then this news will be music to your ears as it turns out that the infamous match XP system will be getting revamped, something that has needed doing for some time. The planned overhaul is set to take place in the next major update which is just around the corner on November 8.

It has been one year since the game was released, and in all that time, the multiplayer mode has faltered a little for ways to earn match XP, so this will be a welcomed change to the game. 343 Industries confirmed the news and detailed everything about the planned revamp of the match XP system via a blog post, which you can read in full here. Previously, the best way to earn XP was by completing challenges that required players to play in modes that don’t actually generate the best interest in the game’s community, which is why a change was a must.

The game is getting a much-needed winter update

From November 8 then, players will be able to earn high amounts of XP by competing in matches across all playlists instead. The fact that Halo Infinite players will now be able to get a lot more XP for competing in matches as well as an even bigger boost depending on how well they perform will change the activity of the game for the better. You will get more XP for being on the winning team, in the top half of performers on your team, and then another boost if you were the MVP. The rewards that you gain from XP will still remain but will see a small tweak that makes progression that much easier.

Completing challenges is a great way to earn match XP, and possibly the best and most effective way to do so, but the main aspect behind them from next week will be to unlock cosmetic items as well as Ultimate Rewards. Not only that but every challenge will be able to be completed in all the playlists too, which further negates the need for players to participate in all the game modes that generate no interest. This new system is labeled as a beta right now, which means you should expect to see the rewards change ever so slightly after everything has been put into place properly from November 8.

To say that Halo Infinite has been on a rocky path in the year of its release would be an understatement, with the idea of a Halo game being a live service only being a concept that some have found hard to get used to. Not only that but the overall multiplayer portion of the game has been criticized for its progression system, the lack of content, and a host of technical issues as well. Let’s hope this update will put things back on the right track for now.

Source