God of War Ragnarok: How To Unlock The Secret Muspelheim Realm | Seed Locations Guide

Muspelheim is one realm you might never visit in your playthrough of God of War Ragnarok. To access this realm, you’ll need to find two pieces of a broken seed — with the two parts united, you’ll finally be able to access the realm through any Mystic Gateway. The challenging part is finding both seeds. The open-world sections of Ragnarok are gigantic. Each one takes multiples of hours to complete, and they’re so packed with collectibles you can very easily overlook the one chest you need to open. To make your godly adventure easier, we’ll provide exact instructions, showing off how to find both seeds for Muspelheim. Here’s how to unlock the secret realm.

Why unlock Muspelheim? Instead of being a full realm, Muspelheim is a combat challenge arena. Arriving, you’ll find six combat challenges in three separate arenas. Complete all the challenges, and you’ll earn yourself another set of challenges for your efforts. These challenges are completely outside anything else you’ll do in God of War Ragnarok — you’ll need to collect orbs and throw them into portals, avoid taking a single hit of damage, protect circles on the ground, and much more. Only the best players will be able to overcome the challenges and claim the rewards inside.

How To Find Both Muspelheim Seeds

Muspelheim is an optional realm location that can only be accessed by finding the hidden seed parts. There are two seeds you must find, and they’re hidden in far corners of the Nine Realms. Finding one of the seeds will begin “The Crucible” favor, which tasks you to find both seeds and complete all combat challenges in Muspelheim.

The Crucible Favor | Both Seed Locations Seed #1 : Bay of Bounty, Svartalfheim – In Modvitnir’s Rig , climb the old wooden tower that gives you a view of the giant crane. Open the Legendary Chest to find this piece of the seed. Seed #2 : Alberich Hollow, Svartalfheim – On the second visit to Svartalfheim , Durlin will give you a quest to collect a hammer from the giant statue at Dragon Beach. Climb up to reach Alberich Hollow. To the left of the giant dwarf statue, clear the cave of enemies then use a fire bomb to break the debris covering a glowing chest.



As explained above, you won’t be able to reach the second Muspelheim seed until far later in the game. You’ll need to be able to climb the yellow foggy weak points in certain areas — you can’t reach Alberich Hollow from Dragon Beach until you can the ability to scale these. During your revisit of Svartalfheim, Kratos will bring Brok to help him on an important mission. At this point, you’ll be able to collect both Muspelheim Seeds.

What Is Muspelheim?

Muspelheim is a unique small realm with combat challenges. When you arrive at the lava-filled world, you’ll have access to a blacksmith shop and a mystic gateway. You can travel to Muspelheim at any time in the story when you’re free to use Mystic Gateways.

NOTE : The combat challenges are extremely difficult for a low-level Kratos. I recommend waiting until after unlocking the large realm in Vanaheim and upgrading Kratos’s gear extensively before attempting to complete these combat challenges.

Muspelheim has a Nornir Chest at the center. To open it, you must complete all six combat challenges — there are three passages leading into three different arenas. Complete both challenges in each arena to open the first Nornir Chest level. Later, another sword will appear at the center, leading to even more combat challenges. These are extreme level difficulty. If you thought Ragnarok wasn’t hard enough yet, these challenges will drive you insane.