God of War Ragnarok: How To Open All Gates In The Aurvangar Wetlands | Svartalfheim Puzzle Solutions

Early in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos needs to visit the dwarven lands of Svartalfheim. Before he can reach the city, you’ll have to get through the many water gates blocking your path. Each gate is powered by water troughs — and you’ll need to use your Leviathan Axe in creative ways. If you’re stuck at this early challenge, here’s a rundown on how to solve every step of the water gate puzzle.

To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to fully understand how the Leviathan Axe functions. By aiming, you can charge and throw the Leviathan Axe — when charged, it will generate ice and freeze. Recalling the axe will remove the ice. You can freely move around after throwing the axe — by freezing the water geysers in this area you can increase the power of other geysers. Combine all this knowledge and you’ll be able to reach your goal.

Getting Through The Gates | Aurvangar Wetlands Puzzle Solutions

There are three major puzzles you’ll have to solve to reach Nidavellir — the dwarven city. The path is blocked by monsters called Grims, giant water wheels and huge locked gates.

Giant Wheel | Puzzle Solution

In the Aurvangar Wetlands, you’ll quickly ride a boat through the bog channel. On your way to the city, you’ll be blocked by a large wooden wheel. Exit the boat and look for a way to move the wheel.

To cross the geysers, freeze your axe and throw it at the base of the geyser. This freezes it, allowing you to jump past.

Climb up and you’ll reach a wooden walkway with a view of the wheel. Use the Blades of Chaos to pull the wheel, turning it and allowing your boat to cross.

First Gate | Puzzle Solution

Ahead, Kratos will slip under a low bridge and reach a large open lake. Exit your raft to the right of the large, raised gate. We now need to lower it.

Circle around to find the geysers. Climb up onto a high ledge with a view of the two geysers. Instead of freezing the lower geyser, we need to freeze the upper geyser.

Freeze the upper geyser from the raised area with your axe. It looks far, but you can reach it. Freeze it and the lower geyser will become more powerful, pushing water into the wheel.

Second Gate | Puzzle Solution

At the second gate, jump on the wooden platforms and reach the opposite side — there are two geysers. Freeze the first so you can jump to the geyser under the huge wheel.

Freeze the geyser beneath the wooden shaft to turn the huge wheel, lowering a metal block. Throw your axe at the seal to break the chain above the block.

With the block fallen, you’ll be able to climb up and use the chain to raise the gate. Another gate chain is located on the way as you progress through the gatehouse.



After solving the second gate, the path to the city will be open. Too bad the dwarves aren’t happier to see Kratos.