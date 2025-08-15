Borderlands 4 Launching On Switch 2 Without Split-Screen

The release of Borderlands 4 is just around the corner, as we draw closer and closer more information comes to light. It seems that the Switch 2 is already showing its limitations. News broke last month that the Switch 2 would hit mostly 30 fps and not 60 fps like other consoles. Now it seems that the Switch 2 will also be unable to play in Split-Screen mode.

As spotted by the folks over at NintendoLife. The Borderlands 4 updates have been coming in, in ever increasing frequency ahead of the game’s launch. Sadly this update, spotted on the games FAQ, states that the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 won’t have a split-screen mode. It’s a shame. As someone who spent many hours playing Borderlands with friends on the Xbox 360, I can say with great certainty that it’s one of the best ways to play the game. It seems that aside from the lower framerate, these are the only compromises the Switch 2 owners will make.

“Switch 2 Players will have the same exciting Borderlands 4 experience as other platforms minus the split-screen option.”

Fortunately, crossplay will function as normal with Steam, PlayStation 5, Epic and Xbox. So you can still join in with friends just not on the same console. The Switch version of Borderlands 4 launches on the 3rd of October.

Recently, the news broke that Borderlands 4 will feature 30 billion different guns. That’s a truly staggering number, it’s logistically not as simple as one might think. If you’d like to find out more, click here.