Nintendo’s Play Together Sale Is Live For Two More Days

Nintendo is hosting a sale centred around those who are partial to a bit of multiplayer fun. This sale is only for those in Northern America, although you might be able to capitalise by switching regions. This Play Together Sale is worth checking out.

As spotted by the folks over at NintendoLife. Nintendo is hosting its Play Together Sale, a sale focused on promoting multiplayer play. A lot of these games are great first party offerings that are heavily discounted and they will remain so until the 17th of August.

Here are 10 games worth checking out:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition $89.99 – $14.39

– $14.39 Diablo III: Eternal Collection $59.99 – $19.79

– $19.79 Mario Golf: Super Rush $59.99 – $39.99

– $39.99 Kirby Star Allies $59.99 – $41.99

– $41.99 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $59.99 – $41.99

– $41.99 Portal: Companion Collection $19.99 – $4.99

– $4.99 Tetris Effect: Connected $39.99 – $19.99

– $19.99 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $32.99 – $21.44

– $21.44 Rain World $24.99 – $12.50

Many of these games are perfect for quick gaming sessions with loved ones. Besides, with the cost of gaming these days, who doesn’t want to save a few extra bucks. If you’d like to check out what other games are on sale, you can do so here.

