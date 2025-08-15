Gameranx

Nintendo’s Play Together Sale Is Live For Two More Days

by

Some rather significant savings!

Nintendo is hosting a sale centred around those who are partial to a bit of multiplayer fun. This sale is only for those in Northern America, although you might be able to capitalise by switching regions. This Play Together Sale is worth checking out. 

As spotted by the folks over at NintendoLife. Nintendo is hosting its Play Together Sale, a sale focused on promoting multiplayer play. A lot of these games are great first party offerings that are heavily discounted and they will remain so until the 17th of August. 

Here are 10 games worth checking out:

  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition $89.99 – $14.39
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection $59.99 – $19.79
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush $59.99 – $39.99
  • Kirby Star Allies $59.99 – $41.99
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $59.99 – $41.99
  • Portal: Companion Collection $19.99 – $4.99
  • Tetris Effect: Connected $39.99 – $19.99
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $32.99 – $21.44
  • Rain World $24.99 – $12.50

Many of these games are perfect for quick gaming sessions with loved ones. Besides, with the cost of gaming these days, who doesn’t want to save a few extra bucks. If you’d like to check out what other games are on sale, you can do so here

Nintendo recently highlighted some of the games that are coming to the eShop this week. One or two of which are really good looking titles. To read our coverage click here. If you’re saving your money for Borderlands 4, the news just broke that it won’t support Split-screen co-op on the Switch 2. Find out more here.

