God of War Ragnarok: How to Use Enchantments | Amulet Guide

God of War Ragnarok is a deceptively complex game. While most players might understand how to equip gear like armor pieces and weapon attachments, you might not understand the Enchantment system — not to be confused with the Accessory system. Enchantments are mid-game upgrades you can equip to Kratos (and Kratos only) that provide small buffs, giving you even more control of your playstyle.

Enchantments are worn kind of like armor — giving Kratos a small stat increase or a perk that makes certain attacks and abilities more powerful. By selecting the right Enchantments, you can further customize Kratos’s playstyle. Enchantments are found all over open-world areas by completing mini-objectives, defeating bosses, or tracking down treasure chests. If you’re a fan of Elden Ring, enchantments are the talismans of God of War Ragnarok.

How To Use Enchantments | Amulets Guide

You won’t be able to access Enchantments until much later in God of War: Ragnarok. While accessories for Atreus can be equipped immediately, Enchantments for Kratos can’t be equipped until you collect a key item during the story.

How To Unlock Enchantments: Rewarded during the Vanaheim story sequence. After defeating the dragon-like boss, you’ll be rewarded with the Amulet. The Amulet can be selected in the Character Menu — as you find Enchantments in-game, you’ll be able to slot them into the Amulet.

Enchantments give a small perk and gives you an immediate stat increase — the perks must be activated, while the stat increase is not required. Enchantments can improve your Strength, Vitality, Defense, Cooldown time and more. You start with a limited amount of Enchantment slots but can increase that number by upgrading your Amulet.

How To Increase Enchantment Slots : The Amulet is a key item that can be slotted with Enchantments . The Amulet starts with 2 Enchantment slots and can be upgraded with rare items called Jewels of Yggdrasil . Jewels of Yggdrasil are often found in Treasure Map locations, dropped by optional minibosses , or given for opening Legendary Chests .

To upgrade, you need to visit any Blacksmith location, go to the Armor tab and select Amulet. Scroll through the Upgrade Levels with [L2 / R2] and select the level of upgrade you want. To upgrade, you need Jewels of Yggdrasil — it doesn’t cost anything. Each slot only costs 1 Jewel of Yggdrasil and this number does not increase as you progress.

How To Equip Enchantments : After unlocking the Amulet , you can equip Enchantments to it. You start with 2 slots, and can unlock 9 total. Open Character menu -> Kratos -> Amulet Select the Enchantment you want to equip, then the slot.

Each Enchantment has a unique perk. Perks are only activated if you meet the requirements: for sets, you must equip all three Enchantments in a set. For non-sets, you must match the stat requirements. For example, you may need STR 130 to use the Death From Above perk on the Seal of the Falling Star.

Enchantments are a useful tool that give Kratos that extra boost he needs to defeat the toughest opponents. By equipping enchantments in sets of three or with the right stats, you’ll unlock useful perks that give you an edge. Use every tool you’ve got to beat some of the toughest challenges in your adventure.