Call of Duty’s New Season DLC Has Been Officially Revealed

Call of Duty has some big few months coming up with the release of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 coming up in October which will be free to gamers who are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, there is now also supposed to be a brand new season with DLC pack that has been announced by Activision.

Every new season comes with a brand new BlackCell DLC pack that players can purchase for their game. This is supposed to continue onto July 24, which will be the officially release of Modern Warfare III and Warzone’s season 5.

The next season bundle for BlackCell is set to come with the operator Reckoner which will have a brand new skin that is claimed to “occasionally reveals the ghoul within.” This bundle will come with more than just one skin as well as this new BlackCell operator, which is known for having the black-and-yellow spark effects on the armor.

According to Gamespot, there is a list below of everything that will be included in this new bundle which is to be released around July 24, when the new season begins.

1,100 COD Points

“Long Live the King BlackCell” Blueprint for the Superi SMG with “Inquisitor” Tracers and “Divine Enforcement” Death Effect.

“Malleus BlackCell” Blueprint for the Sledgehammer Melee weapon with “Inquisitor” Impact and “Divine Enforcement” Dismemberment

“Reckoner” Operator

“Judge, Jury, and Finisher” Finishing Move.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Warzone are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.