Battlefield 6: Best Guns To Boost Your K/D Ratio

The best guns in Battlefield 6 follow a pretty basic criterion. These are the weapons that help even bog-standard beginners boost their kills. Our favorite weapons feel like cheating, even when they’re not. These weapons might be overturned and unbalanced, but they’re our favorite picks for easy kills as Infantry. And while vehicles are a big part of the kill equation, we’re only going to talk about weapon loadouts here for infantry, not the best big tanks, choppers or jets to grab. This is all about the guns.

And Battlefield 6 launches with a huge 52 total guns to select. There are all-new weapons like the DP-12, Mini Fix, SL9 and more. All the guns have fictional alternate names to their real-life counterparts and more will surely be added in the post-game. Even these picks for best weapon won’t last long, as the developers have already toned down the overwhelming power of the M87A1 Shotgun. More nerfs (and buffs) are on the way, but here are our picks for the best guns in the game so far.

M87A1 Shotgun

The only shotgun (so far) is the powerhouse of the Open Beta period — and even with nerfs, this thing can kill from across the map after equipping the Slug ammunition type. It has extreme range that’s good for takedown, but even without slugs, it’s a beast that’s perfect for flanking, sprinting, and shooting. Use Flechette and keep moving for close quarters combat where the shotgun is king. Indoors are death zones where SMGs just can’t compete against the all-mighty shotgun.

ADS is slow on the shotgun. Don’t use it! Don’t aim — just shoot from the hip. Hip-Fire is surprisingly accurate and can one-shot at respectable range.

It’s been nerfed, but it’s still so good that it’s getting a place on the best guns list.

M4A1 Assault Rifle

The M4A1 is the workhorse assault rifle that might be the best weapon in Battlefield 6 right now. The M4A1 is a beginner Assault Rifle with medium-range and fast-firing that helps it outclass SMGs even in very close combat. It’s an all-arounder weapon that’s actually incredibly good — the rate-per-minute is incredibly high at 900RPM. Don’t bother with ADS when clearing rooms or turning corners. The M4A1 has strong hip-fire and will firehose enemies with bullets if your aim is good enough.

The biggest downsides to the M4A1 are recoil and spread — those factors can be mitigated by equipping a Vertical Grip for stability or a Compensated Break to the gun barrel. Both even out the worst parts of this weapon, making it an essential tool for any infantry build. Level up and you’ll eventually unlock a 36 round extended magazine. It’s incredibly useful for dealing even more damage downrange.

You’ll also unlock the Soft Point ammunition early on. This special ammunition boosts headshot damage. If you’re a skilled shooter, this ammunition is a no-brainer pick.

Those are the best weapons we’ve used so far! When it comes to gadgets, the C4 is an incredible weapon for taking out tanks in the winding streets of these smaller maps, but it isn’t exactly a gun. These are the guns you’re going to want to try for yourself.