What Maps Are Coming to Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 returns the series to its roots — this entry is all about massive maps full of vehicles, letting you choose whether to fight on the ground, in the skies, or roll up on control points with a massive tank. It’s a visually stunning feast for tactical gamers looking for squad-based multiplayer, and after a massively successful open beta with strong positive feedback, we’re looking forward to checking out all nine maps that’ll be available at launch.

These nine maps represent everything that Battlefield 6 has to offer. Some maps are small-scale infantry-only with tight corridors and only a few vehicle options, while others are full-scale war scenarios with every type of vehicle available to both sides. Coordination and teamwork are key for conquering every map. There are eight classic game modes, including Conquest and Team Deathmatch, and other weirder modes like a Battle Royale and the Battlefield Portal where players can make their own weird gameplay modes with a surprisingly deep set of controls.

For fans curious to see what all the maps will be, here’s a full rundown with descriptions and gameplay types available for each map.

Empire State

Map Type: Infantry-Only

EA says: “Empire State is an infantry-only map featuring explosive engagements spanning alleys, rooftops, and the iconic streets of Brooklyn, New York.”

This infantry-only map is a tight set of streets and alleyways in the New York Theater of War. It is a complex map that requires careful coordination with your infantry squads, because there’s no vehicle backup here.

Iberian Offensive

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles

EA says: “Sprint through Gibraltar’s winding streets, stalk its alleyways, dodge heavily-armored tanks, and tear through buildings–Iberian Offensive has many ways to secure a tactical advantage.”

A large-scale map with a bustling, abandoned cliffside city as its centerpiece. You’ll find winding streets and structures that can be destroyed by heavy tanks available to both teams. Unlike the New York maps, this map features high levels of destruction as vehicles can literally drive through structures to reach the objective.

Liberation Peak

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles, Jets, Helicopters

EA says: “Welcome to Tajikistan’s glorious mountainside. This vast rocky terrain provides cover for jets and helicopters during aerial dogfights, or a height advantage for infantry and tanks.”

This massive mountainside map features giant slopes and open skies for aerial combat. Troops can traverse the ground on foot or with heavy tanks, and helicopters are available for ground support or transport. Finally, Jets are here to complicate warfare, able to take on other fast-moving fighters.

Manhattan Bridge

Map Type: Infantry, Helicopters

EA says: “Engage in close-quarters gunplay on the streets, take to the skies in an attack helicopter, or change the flow of combat with large scale destruction.”

Another map with tight quarters with a twist — this New York theater map has helicopter backup. Heavy weapons can rip the walls off structures and expose Control Points to help your allied infantry advance and capture the heart of the city.

Mirak Valley

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles, Jets, Helicopters

EA says: “A prime destination for all-out warfare, Mirak Valley is the largest map at launch–a massive war-torn landscape filled with every type of vehicle.”

Mirak Valley is the largest map at launch, with a vast valley battlefield where both teams have access to every vehicle type in the game. You’ll be able to use tanks, helicopters and jets to tear across the landscape are tear up buildings at each major landmark control point. Maps like this are what make Battlefield special.

New Sobek City

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles, Helicopters

EA says: “Brave the heat as infantry, advance the frontline in a tank, or take to the skies in an attack helicopter. Set in a construction yard on the outskirts of Cairo’s suburbs, New Sobek City wages all-out war across construction sites and massive sand dunes.”

Fight through the freshly constructed New Sobek City with an array of helicopters and heavy vehicles — this map marries large-scale open field combat with tight streets and alleyways — and naturally, these buildings can be destroyed to change the face of the map.

Operation Firestorm

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles, Jets, Helicopters

EA says: “The classic Battlefield 3 map returns. Fight for control of a burning oil field with infantry, tanks, helicopters, and jets.”

The industrial hellscape of Operation Firestorm returns in Battlefield 6. This map originally appeared in Battlefield 3 — and it has everything you want. Every type of vehicle can rip this burning oil field to shreds, permanently altering how you’ll weave through the complicated facility. Whether you’re fighting on the ground or in the sky, this is a fan-favorite making a big splashy return.

Saints Quarter

Map Type: Infantry-Only

EA says: “A close-quarters combat map designed for fast-paced infantry-only fights, set around a fountain flanked by destructible buildings in Gibraltar’s Old Town.”

A close-quarters map in the Gibraltar Theater, Saints Quarter is an Infantry-Only map in the style of Empire State. Buildings can still be torn apart with heavy weapons, but you won’t have access to attack helicopters or tanks — it’s all about deadly shootouts and careful maneuvering to stay alive.

Siege of Cairo

Map Type: Infantry, Vehicles

EA says: “Prepare for intense urban combat on the streets of central Cairo. In Siege of Cairo, combat is a game of cat and mouse between infantry and tanks. Fight in alleys, duck in and out of buildings, and always watch your six.”

Go back to basics in the Siege of Cario, where the tight city streets have room for heavy tanks. Infantry and armor collide in this urban warfare scenario that’s an elemental Battlefield experience. If you’re sick of choppers shooting you down and still want to use all those anti-vehicle weapons, this is the best map for you.