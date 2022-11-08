God of War Ragnarok: How To Unlock Transmog For Your Gear | Cosmetic Kratos Guide

Transmog is real. The developers revealed earlier this year that transmog would be coming to God of War Ragnarok and after 40+ hours of gameplay, we’ve finally figured out how to access it. If you’re here and don’t even know what transmog means, it basically means changing the “skin” of an item while retaining the stats you want. In Ragnarok, Kratos’s appearance changes with each piece of armor he equips. There are three types of armor, and they can drastically change the style of your particular Kratos. Starting out as a shirtless hunter, you’ll become a gleaming god by the end of the story.

And if you like that simply style, you’ll be able to apply it once you unlock the power of transmog. The transmog system lets you change your armor to look like any other piece of armor in your inventory — so if you want plenty of options, don’t get selling or scrapping all the armor bits you’re not using. You’ll get a whole lot of armor in the story, and this is one reason why you might want to keep it all.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

How The Transmog System Works

Transmog — short for “transmogrify” — is a system that allows you to change the cosmetic appearance of your armor. Armor can only be changed under very specific circumstances, and you won’t be able to edit the appearance of armor until the end-game.

How To Unlock The “Edit Appearance” Options : Upgrade a piece of armor through the Blacksmith to Level 9 . Only armor can be edited. From the [ Character Menu ] select the armor you want to edit. At Level 9, a new option will appear. On Level 9 armor , press [ Square ] to edit the appearance. This opens a menu allowing you to choose from all the other armor pieces in your inventory.

Once “Edit Appearance” is unlocked, you can change the appearance of your Level 9 Armor piece at any time. Just open the Character menu, select your armor, and open the appearance editor. You can make armor look like any other set you currently own in your inventory — this only works with matching armor types.

Editing the Appearance can be undone at any time or swapped around. You don’t need to visit the Blacksmith to change appearance. After changing appearance, the armor will retain all stats. The only thing that changes is the appearance!

How To Fully Upgrade Armor: Armor is tricky to fully upgrade. To upgrade armor to Level 9, you’ll need unique resources that are only found in The Crater. In the Crater region of Vanaheim, you’ll need to break orange crystals and trade them at the Purification Well. This rewards you with unique gear and crafting materials — materials required to reach Level 9.

Once you have Level 9 armor, you’ll be free to make it look like anything else you’re carrying. Want Kratos to wear rags instead of shining god armor? You can do that and still keep the benefits of your high-quality gear.