God of War Ragnarok: How To Earn More Hacksilver | Faster Cash Guide

The currency of God of War Ragnarok is Hacksilver — and you’ll always need more. By the end of the story, you’ll quickly run low of hacksilver while upgrading gear to maximum level. You need hacksilver to do everything at the blacksmith — including buying incredibly valuable resurrection stones that keep Kratos alive after dying once in combat. The costs keep adding up, and if you’re running low on hacksilver, there are ways to earn more. Even very early in the game. Ways you might not even realize.

Below we’ve listed three methods for earning extra hacksilver. The most basic method for earning hacksilver is cracking open chests, exploring areas and defeating enemies. You’ll get hacksilver from all of these activities. When that isn’t enough, here’s a few more methods you can use. And don’t forget to check your Favors, Labors and other side-activities. They’ll all get you more hacksilver.

How To Earn More Hacksilver | Big Cash Reward Methods

Hacksilver is the basic currency of God of War Ragnarok. You’ll earn it for doing basically everything — killing monsters, opening treasure chests and completing Favors. All of these methods are great, but they’re not enough to give you more when you’re running low later in the story. If you need fast cash immediately, here are three methods we’ve used to get extremely rich.

Increasing LUCK

Increasing your LCK stat has an impressive effect on hacksilver drops. You’ll find more resources and more hacksilver. If you need cash, try equipping gear that increases your LCK before going into the open-world.

LCK is a surprisingly powerful stat when it comes to earning cash. Not only will you get more hacksilver from drops, you’ll get more drops in general, which leads us to our next point.

Selling Artifacts

You can sell almost everything you collect to the Blacksmith — and you might not even know it. You can sell Weapon Attachments, Armor Sets and Resources. You can also sell Artifacts.

Artifacts are collectibles only used for selling — they have no other purpose. You can safely sell all the artifacts in your inventory with no repercussion. Some favors will even reward you with powerful artifacts you can sell for large sums. In addition to artifacts, think about selling Resources you don’t need anymore.

At high level, you may not need those low-level upgrade resources anymore. You could be sitting on stacks of x50+ Forged Iron, Rawhide, and Dwarven Steel. They sell for large bounties. And there’s one way to earn a lot more hacksilver and resources.

Complete Combat Challenges In Muspelheim

Muspelheim is a hidden realm that can only be unlocked by finding two seeds pieces. Learn how to access Muspelheim here.

Completing challenges in Muspelheim gives you an enormous bounty of hacksilver. You can make as much hacksilver by completing challenges as you’ll make naturally in the rest of the game combined — and you can make it much easier. Turn down the difficulty to make these challenges easier. They’ll still be challenging but won’t task your skills (or patience) nearly as much. By completing Muspelheim challenges, I was able to earn more than enough hacksilver to buy the final upgrades for my favorite armor sets.

For even more hacksilver, don’t forget to explore every optional region. Areas like the Barrens / Forgotten Sands in Alfheim, the River Delta in Vanaheim, the Lake of the Nine and the Crater are all bountiful locations that will reward you with tons of resources, hacksilver, and gear.