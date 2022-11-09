God of War Ragnarok Video Showcases Cross-Generational Comparison

God of War Ragnarok is finally here. Fans have been waiting on the next significant installment chapter for Kratos, and now you can take part in the journey. Fortunately, this is a cross-generational video game release. Therefore, you won’t find yourself being locked out from enjoying this game on the last-generation console platform, the PlayStation 4. While some studios are shifting away from last-generation platforms, God of War Ragnarok is one of the exceptions here that allows players to dive into this game both on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

However, if you were uncertain just how well the game will handle on PlayStation 4 compared to the PlayStation 5, then we can help ease the concern. The folks over at Digital Foundry do an excellent job of providing some in-depth technical overviews for video games. Today the channel took a look at the latest God of War Ragnarok release and offered a comparison between the game being played on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, along with the latest Sony console release, the PlayStation 5. Fortunately, the results across the board have been rather well received.

There looks to be quite a bit of care that went into the game development of God of War Ragnarok. Players on PlayStation 4 should have quite a thrilling experience with incredible visuals. You can view some differences when looking side by side, especially with lighting and shadows. But the consensus here is that it’s not enough to really tell if you’re playing through the game. This should be great news if you’re not already on the latest-generation console platform. Of course, you can view the cross-generation console platform comparison for God of War Ragnarok for yourself in the video embedded above. Even the performance should be rather stable, with the base PlayStation 4 console dropping very few frames.

Overall, it looks like those on the PlayStation 4 console platform will have a great experience with God of War Ragnarok alongside those on the PlayStation 5. However, if you haven’t already purchased the game and would like a bit more insight into our thoughts, then we do have a Before You Buy video, which you can check out embedded down below. Here you’ll get some gameplay footage along with our initial thoughts and impressions of the gameplay. And, of course, you won’t find anything here to really spoil the game narrative here.

