Rust November Update Adds Patch Fixes and New Weapons

The Rust November update adds several new things

The Rust November update is upon us, and along with the usual patch fixes, it brings with it a few exciting additions as well. This PvP survival game is considered by many to be one of the most brutal survival games of all time, with an “anything goes” motto (although it’s more of an unwritten rule), Rust is certainly a game that will separate the men from the boys and the women from the girls.

The servers in this game are as difficult to survive as the previous one you mistakenly entered, and beginners will soon become aware that this really is every person for themselves. Every person begins the game naked and positioned in a random spot, but it won’t be long before you come across a group of villainous players that would rather kill you and take what little items you have before they ever think of forming an alliance – there is a saying in Rust that you should always remember, and that is to trust nobody. But it’s not only the players you need to look out for in this game because the maps are teaming with vicious wild animals that you’ll need to kill before they kill you.

The game has always been dogged by bugs, which is why the developer has deemed it necessary to introduce countless patch fixes over the years, as well as constantly implement new ideas and items into this ever-expanding game. So, along with those welcomed patch fixes, the Rust November update also introduced a new weapon called Prototype 17. This new sidearm can hold 18 bullets and can fire three-round bursts too, which makes it a powerful item to possess in this brutal game. On top of Prototype 17, there is also a new train carriage, one that is suitable for those people that want to relax with some gambling. This carriage contains a poker table, two slot machines, and a brand-new blackjack computer that can handle 1-3 players. The update will also remove the game’s Halloween feature as well.

The patches are the most important thing though, and this update will see changes to the overall quality-of-life of the game, while also smoothing out any of those annoying little bugs that you’ve been coming across on your adventures. For the full listing of patch updates that will be affected the game, you can check them out below in its entirety.

Features

• Added caboose casino train carriage

• Added Project 17 burst fire pistol

Improvements

• New HLOD monument rendering system

• Added a slight text shadow to item counts on the belt bar to better stand out in bright environments

• Snow Machine now has IO inputs (identical to Strobe Light/Fog Machine)

• Added option to limit FPS in Main Menu to 60fps

• Refresh respawn options if you’ve been assigned a sleeping bag while dead, you no longer need to respawn and then die again

• Added global.hideinteracttextwhileads to hide the interact text while aiming a weapon

• Perf 6 shows the total CPU time

• Perf 7 shows unity’s CPU time

• Scrap helicopter driver marked hostile when crushing players in the safe zone

• Widened the trigger volumes on the work carts and locomotive, to allow for standing safely on the side rails

Fixed

• Fixed furnace workshop icons getting an unintended halo effect

• Fixed Water Barrels and Fluid Switches draining 1 power when connected to a battery-powered circuit

• Fixed missing SFX when igniting/extinguishing the skull fire pit

• Fixed some cases where the Research Table would show incorrect info when inserting tools from the Lumberjack pack

• Fixed debug.showworldinfoinperformancereadout not working for non-admins

• Fixed xor not reducing passthrough by 1

• Fixed memory cell not reducing passthrough by 1

• Fixed splitters not updating power when output is destroyed

• Fixed nav mesh stalling server for 250ms when being generated

• Fixed NRE in combat log on modded servers

• Fixed flashlight & laser attachments not working in turrets

• Fixed team members not always showing up when giving auth on bags/turrets

• Fixed missing colliders when modular car rear seats are placed at the front of the vehicle

• Fixed a bug where train cars could merge inside each other after uncoupling

Removed

• Halloween

Rust is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.