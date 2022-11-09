Riot Games Releases New Introduction Documentary for Voice Actor of Harbor in Valorant

Riot Games is one of the giants in the gaming community and with one of their newest games doing so well, Valorant, fans have been clamoring for more news for the exciting free-to-play FPS shooter. Valorant has captured the hearts of many gamers out there and it’s due to its creative world, fun gameplay mechanics, and of course its vast array of playable characters. One of the newest characters to join Valorant was Harbor. Agent number 21 to be precise and hails from the great country of India.

This is the first character from India to join the game so naturally, it was a big deal. Today, Riot Games released a new min-documentary for Harbor’s voice actor — Sunil Malhotra. The documentary is about three minutes long and gives a formal introduction to the voice actor. Malhotra is of Indian descent and had the pleasure of voicing the character. He has been in movies, TV shows, commercials, and of course video games. He has previously worked with Riot Games for League of Legends, where he voiced Akshan. This is a nice touch from Riot as it bridges the gap from the voice actor to the in-game character very nicely.

Check out the new mini-documentary on Sunil Malhotra from Riot Games down below:

Harbor joined the Valorant roster on October 18, as part of Episode 5 Act 3. He is the fifth Controller of the game, alongside Brimstone, Viper, Omen, and Astra. Their goal is to prevent the enemy team from having a clear line of sight on their teammates, forcing the enemy team into choke points for their allies to take them out. To do so, Harbor packs powerful water abilities, allowing him to send waves rolling forward with Cascade, create a sphere of shielding water with Cove, cast a wall of water with High Tide, or summon a geyser pool with his ultimate ability, Reckoning.

Each Valorant agent has their own culture and comes from a specific part of the world. Brimstone and Viper both come from the United States, Killjoy is German, Phoenix is from the United Kingdom, and Chamber is French. The 21st agent joining Valorant, Harbor, is from India. Harbor, whose real name is Varun Batra, is a former task force agent. He gained his water-bending powers after a mission in Mumbai, where he came into contact with a powerful artifact. The character is now available to play, and if you have yet to check him out in action, make sure you check out his recently released gameplay trailer, which showcases his power abilities in full force!

Valorant is a free-to-play FPS available on Microsoft Windows.

Source