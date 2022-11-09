God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter

God of War Ragnarok is a pretty large game for players to sink their teeth into. The main quest alone can easily take players upwards of 20 hours to complete so when starting the game for the first time, they should know exactly what they’re getting into.

The guide below is a walkthrough for the main story of God of War Ragnarok starting with the beginning of the game and ending at the start of the Bjorn boss fight.

God of War (2018) Recap

When you start Ragnarok, you’ll be given a handful of options from the title menu for things such as accessibility options and other settings. Because the series is so story-heavy, you’ll also be given the option to watch a brief story recap of God of War (2018.) It’s a must-watch if you haven’t played the first game, but it’s also a decent option to start with even if you’re familiar with the first game’s story just to brush up on the game’s most important events.

The Path: Surviving Fimbulwinter

Start the game and watch the cutscene where Kratos and Atreus decide to head home. When you get on the dogsled and start moving, you’ll be given control of the sled. Follow the main path until you run into an angered Freya. After she attacks you for the first time, you’ll throw her off the sled and need to outrun her. Steer the sled along the main path in front of you avoiding obstacles and hitting the button prompts to avoid Freya’s attacks.

Eventually, you’ll shake off Freya and make it to the safety of the protection stave. Continue following the main road on the sled while Kratos and Atreus talk. Once the pair make it back home, watch the cutscene where Atreus takes care of the dogs and when you’re given control of Kratos, walk up the hill following the path of lanterns in front of you until you reach the house where you’ll see another cutscene.

In the scene, Atreus will let go of Fenrir and send him on. Kratos will tell Atreus that they need to train and the two get into an argument. Kratos will go into the house and go to bed only to awaken in the woods with his late-wife. Once you gain control of him, follow Faye through the woods.

After following Faye to the dead deer, speak with her until she starts to move on. Turn around with her and hit the button prompt on the logs behind you. Clear the way and then follow Faye up the hill.

When you make it to the top of the hill, you’ll find a wolf flashing its teeth and Faye will be gone. She’ll reappear behind you putting your hand on your head and Kratos will wake up in a start realizing that he’s in his home. Atreus is notably absent so Kratos grabs Mimir and heads outside.

Find Atreus

As soon as you exit the house, you’ll be given control. Head to the path to the left and follow it back down to where you got off the dogsled earlier. Head into the cave to the left of the main gate and break apart the ice covering the hole in the wall with your ax. Squeeze through the hole and you’ll find yourself in the Upper Wildwoods.

Head down the main path and you’ll eventually find that Atreus’ tracks stop abruptly. When you make that discovery, you’ll be ambushed by raiders. They should be pretty easy to fight off so once they’re all down, you’ll be led to a fallen tree on the south side of the encounter arena. Interact with it and then pick up the tutorial health item on the ground to your right.

Walk forward and you’ll find a dead bear. Head back to the main trail and follow it until you come to a fork in the road. It doesn’t matter which path you choose as they’ll both lead to the same place. Mimir will remark that you two will need to find a way around some rubble if you want to follow the trail of blood that’s laying fresh in the snow.

To the right of the trail of blood, you’ll see a gap in the ground. The path to jumping across is blocked by a splintered down tree so use the Leviathan ax to break the wood to progress. Before jumping across, follow the path to the right and grab the treasure chest that’s in the cave.

Once you’ve opened the chest, jump across the newly cleared gap and continue following the trail of blood climbing up ledges until you come across a den that you’ll need to crouch to enter. Hit the button prompt and follow the path until you make it to a clearing with a few raiders. Take them out.

After dealing with the raiders, follow the path to the left of the campfire and you’ll be back on the blood trail again. Follow it until it trails off to the right to an area you can’t climb. Now, follow the main path you’re on to the left and take care of the raiders that are at the second campfire.

Climb up the rock wall to the left of the second campfire and open the red chest that’s at the top landing. Walk to the left across the bridge and follow the path with the lit torches. Open the smaller hacksilver chest and then squeeze through the cave entrance.

Once inside, head forward and take out the raiders in the area below. After you’ve dealt with them, explore the area and pick up any hacksilver and health items you can find. With your health topped off and pockets a bit fuller, return to the center of the room and pick back up on the blood trail and follow it to the room to the right of where you jumped down to fight the raiders.

Follow the path until you get jumped by a few more raiders. Take them out, collect any items you find along the way, and climb up to the center of the room. Once you get to the top, more raiders will spawn in so take them out by throwing your ax and then grab the red treasure chest on the far wall.

Continue along the main path and climb up to the highest point in the cave. Grab the health item to the right of the campfire and then continue down the passage to the left until you can finally climb out of the cave and get back into the woods. Once you do, you’ll be attacked by a giant bear.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog