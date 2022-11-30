God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 24: Unleashing Hel

After forging a weapon that’s meant to kill Heimdall, Kratos is beginning to formulate a plan to rescue Atreus from Asgard. Meanwhile, Atreus is learning as much as he can about Odin and the Aesir. As God of War Ragnarok takes back Atreus’ perspective, The Path: Unleashing Hel begins.

The walkthrough below starts after the dream sequence where Kratos speaks with Faye about baby Atreus’ future and ends after Kratos and Atreus reunite.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Look for Odin in His Study

After the cutscene where Thrud tells Atreus that Odin is looking for him, you’ll gain control once you’re in Atreus’ room. leave through the door and go to Odin’s study by going down the hall to the left.

Check the Library

Open the door to Odin’s library on the left side of his study and walk down the ramp to him as he argues with Thor. When you approach, you’ll watch a cutscene where Odin sends Atreus, Thrud, and Heimdall to Helheim.

The Path: Unleashing Hel

Once you make it to Helheim, Heimdall will leave you and Thrud alone. After he does, walk up the stairs to his right and follow the path until you come to an area with some Hel-walkers. Take care of them and then hop over the stone pillar across from where you entered the area from.

Follow the main path, taking out more Hel-walkers as you go until you reach a giant stone door. Flip the switch to the left of the door and walk through it once it lowers. Follow the path until you come to a dead end. Pull out the mask by hitting left on the D-pad and point it towards the iron gate. Atreus will say that they need to double back to find a way around.

Leave the small room through the entrance you came from and fight off the Hel-walkers that spawn at the end of the docks. With them all defeated, push the large crate on the right side of the docks and then climb up it to the area above.

Once you’re up, turn to the right and follow the path until you’re stopped by more iron gates. Use your sonic arrows to destroy the two soundstone plates on either side of the gate. Then, shoot the targets hidden behind the soundstone on the right side of the gate, dropping a crate through the floor.

Return to the dead-end room below and climb through the hole made by the dropped crate. Take out the enemies in the room and then use your sonic arrows to destroy a soundstone barrel and then the soundstone grate below it on the floor of the far right corner of the room.

Hop down into the hole you made and follow the main path, fighting monsters, until you climb a staircase. At the top, pull the mask out and look at the stone and gold door to your right. Have Thrud pry the door open for you and shoot the hanging target that you can see inside.

With the target broken, head back through the area you just walked through and climb up the crate that’s fallen through the ceiling of the first overhang. Inside, fight off the Hel-walkers and then flip the switch on the left side of the room. Walk through the now-open door and shoot the soundstone grate on the right side of the floor that’s tucked behind some wooden boxes.

Drop down through the hole and follow the path of the bridge to the end and then pull out the mask once more. Point it at the wooden crate blocking the path to the right. After Thrud says something is blocking the crate from being pushed aside, double back to where you dropped down and shoot the target that’s blocking the crate.

With it moved out of the way, run back to Thrud and shoot the soundstone on the ceiling. Climb up the box and into the room above you. Upstairs, follow the main path until you come to a room with a red chest in it. Interact with the door in the room and Thrud will pry it open for you. Shoot the counterweight target to the right of the door and then continue forward.

Take care of the enemies on the bridge and then head inside the room at the end of the bridge. Pull out the mask and aim it at the iron gates to the left. Thrud will move a crate out of the way across from the iron gate, revealing a grapple point. Grapple up and then kick the chain down in front of you.

Climb down the chain and follow the path to your left towards a golden chest. Open the chest and then look to your left for the hanging crate. Shoot the target above the crate and then return to Thrud. You’ll be ambushed by two enemies, so once they’re dealt with climb back up the chain and then drop down to Thrud.

Walk through the hole on the right side of the room and then climb up the crates to your left, jumping to the area beyond. Go up the stairs and follow the main path until you come across a giant wolf. Approach the chain locking the wolf’s back legs to the ground and interact with it. Once it’s off, walk across the area to the other chain and interact with it as well.

As soon as you set it free, the wolf will get up and reveal another chain. Interact with it and the wolf will run off. Walk through the door that it was sitting in front of and Atreus will say that the mask isn’t responding anymore.

Find a Way Back to Asgard

After realizing that they’ve made a mistake, Thrud tells you to turn back and return to Asgard. Leave the area that was hidden by the wolf and follow Thrud back the way you came. Eventually, you’ll see a cutscene where Thrud and Atreus are confronted by Heimdall.

Find Odin and Explain What Happened

Once the scene is over, Heimdall will return Atreus and Thrud back to Asgard. Head up the stairs of Odin’s library into his study and he’ll tell you that he’ll come to speak with you once he’s done with Heimdall.

Return to Atreus’ Quarters

Leave Odin’s study and return to Atreus’ room. Inside, Atreus will talk with Ingrid for a moment before hearing a knock at his door. Open the door and watch the scene where Atreus tells Odin that he’s leaving.

Return Home to Sindri’s

After the scene, you’ll find yourself back in Kratos and Atreus’ old home. Exit through the front door and fight off the monsters outside, then use the mystic gateway in the front yard.

Repel the Hel-Walkers

On the other side, you’ll find Sindri’s house being attacked by Hel-walkers. Fight them off until Freya asks for help closing one of the portals. Interact with the magic cloud to Freya’s right. Before she can finish the spell, Atreus is grabbed by a Hel-walker. Kratos fights it off him and helps Atreus to his feet. Once he does, you’ll be playing as Kratos once more.

Fight off the Hel-walkers until Atreus and Freya close the portal. When they do, you’ll be knocked back and a cutscene will start where Kratos and Atreus reunite.

