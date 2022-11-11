God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir

By the time that players have made it to Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok, they’ll be firmly out of the tutorial stage of the game as things begin to open up a little bit more. While the search for Tyr is certainly urgent, there are a handful of things that Kratos and Atreus can get distracted by during their first visit to the dwarven realm.

The walkthrough below exclusively covers things on the main list of objectives and starts right as Kratos and Atreus make it to Svartalfheim and ends when the pair make it to Nidavellir.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House |

Journey to Nidavellir

As you step out of Sindri’s portal into Svartalfheim, walk forward and watch Atreus free the canoe. When it drops down, a new enemy type, wretches, will attack you in a small group. They’re fast-moving, but each go down with just a single hit or two, so they aren’t much to worry about. After you’ve taken out the group, return to the boat and interact with it to push it into the water.

Once you make it into the water, paddle downriver. You’ll eventually face a fork in the road, but both paths lead to the same place. Paddle until you arrive at a giant wheel blocking the river. Dock your boat on the shores to the right of it and approach the geyser that’s shooting up at the end of a small boardwalk.

Aim your ax at the base of the geyser and throw it into it to freeze the water and give you a way to jump across to the next bit of dock. Jump across and then climb the wooden planks on the left side of the path up to the area above.

Once you get to the top, zip line down to the ground using the rope across from where you climbed up. When you get to the ground, you’ll be greeted by grims, small goblin-like creatures. After you’ve taken them all out, climb the chain that’s hanging off of the wooden structure to the left of where you entered the area from.

When you make it to the top, you’ll feel an earthquake nearly knock you off your feet. After a brief conversation about it, you’ll have access to the wheel that’s blocking the river. Throw the Chaos Blades into it and pull it down. Once that’s taken care of, turn around, raid the chest behind you, and then hop down back to your boat.

Get back in the canoe and start heading downriver again until you run into a bridge. Interact with the gap underneath it to continue and you’ll come out on the other side only to realize that your path is once again blocked. Dock your boat on the shores to the right and fight the enemies that you meet there.

After the fight, uncap the geyser that’s being restrained to the right of the shore you docked on. Once it’s open, use your ax to freeze the water coming out of it then jump across to the area behind it. Climb up the platforms in front of you, then turn to face the gate blocking the river. You’ll notice a second geyser on a rock formation to the left of the gate. Recall your ax then throw it into the second geyser and the gate will open.

Return to your canoe and continue down the river once more. Paddle downstream until you pass between two large wooden structures. Once you’ll do, you’ll be met with another roadblock. Dock the canoe on the shore to the right and follow the main path around the bend until it stops at a large counterweight. Use your ax to destroy the chains holding the weight up and then climb over it.

On the other side of the weight, you’ll find a chain that you can pull down that will lower half of the dam that’s blocking the river. After pulling it down, jump across to the other wooden area to your left. Freeze the geyser on the left side of the new area and jump across to the other side.

Head left and take care of the monsters that spawn in to attack you. Once they’re dealt with, continue along the path and then uncap the geyser that’s underneath the large wooden wheel on your left. The geyser won’t be tall enough to reach the wheel on its own, however, so you’ll need to replug the one that you jumped over to get to the area.

With the wheel turning, a second counterweight will lower above the first geyser. You’ll need to recall the ax and then quickly throw it at the target above the weight to drop it for good. Once you destroy the chains, climb onto the weight then turn and freeze the geyser under the wheel causing the weight to rise, carrying you upwards.

Now that you can reach the second floor of the wooden area open the red chest in front of you and then pull the second chain to completely release the dam in the river. Return to the canoe.

Once you’re back in the canoe, paddle through the previously blocked-off dam and continue downriver until you make it to Nidavellir. Paddle through the city until you find a place to dock to the right of a waterfall.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here. (Link coming soon!)

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Best Runic Attacks