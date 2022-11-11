God of War Ragnarok: How To Complete All Treasure Maps | Buried Treasure Locations Guide

If you’re an avid explorer, then you’ll quickly come across Treasure Maps. These unique scrolls are hidden throughout the Nine Realms. It isn’t enough to find a Treasure Map, you also need to find the treasure location. That’s what we’re here to help you with — the game is called God of War Ragnarok, not God of Riddles. If the clues aren’t helping you, we’ve got the locations listed instead. There are two locations associated with each collectibles map — the map itself and the treasure you actually want to dig up. Some are easy. Some are hard. All of them give lots of rewards.

How To Find All Maps & Treasure Locations

Treasure Maps are special scrolls that give clues to the location of buried treasure. These buried treasures contain loads of Hacksilver, resources, and unique items like Weapon Attachments or Amulet Enchantments. Some maps force you to travel to entirely different realms to uncover the treasure. Here’s how to find and complete every treasure map.

Vulture’s Gold: The Canyons | Alfheim – The map is found right at the entrance to The Canyons. The Canyons area unlocks after escaping the Temple of Light with Tyr. Fighting through the Dark Elves, you’ll return to the Mystic Gateway. A cutscene will blast through a doorway, unlocking a new path. The treasure appears to be located inside the mouth of a giant monster.

Treasure Location : The Barrens | Alfheim – In the Barrens , you can find a giant set of bones. The bones are lit with fire, making them visible even in the storm. Found in the northeast of this region. Climb into the mouth to find this treasure. Reward : Lethal Detonation Accessory.

Under the Rainbow: Noatun’s Garden | Vanaheim – Found in the back-left corner from the shore. The map directs you to a treasure underneath two waterfalls. Noatun’s Garden is the second named location you’ll find when exploring the River Delta of Vanaheim. This area unlocks after completing Freya’s main quest in Vanaheim.

Treasure Location : Goddess Falls | Vanaheim – At the top of the cliff. After climbing up twice, you’ll find this treasure on the edge of the waterfalls. Reward : Niflheim’s Virtue Amulet Enchantment

The Giant’s Toe: Vanir Shrine | Vanaheim – Found in the opening area of the Vanir Shrine. This area is located at the top of Goddess Falls and is unlocked while completing the “Frey’s Missing Peace” favor. Grab it off the ground before leaving the central shrine area.

Treasure Location : River Delta | Vanaheim – Located to the left of the River Delta blacksmith and behind the Mystic Gateway. Reward : Vanaheim’s Power Amulet Enchantment. Increases Kratos melee damage. Improves power with Luck stat.

Forgotten Tower: Forgotten Sands | Alfheim – Found on one of the shelves on the upper levels of the Elven Sanctum. The Sanctum is the primary location for a favor given by the Elves in Freyr’s Camp. The Sanctum is located in the far east of the Forgotten Sands. Appears to show a treasure at the base of a large lost tower.

Treasure Location : Forgotten Sands | Alfheim – North of the Burrows area, there’s a huge old elf tower Kratos can reach the base of. Search near the mound of debris to the left of the locked elf door. Reward : Alfheim’s Virtue Amulet Enchantment

Viking’s Gift: Raider Fort | Midgard – Located at the center of the Raider Fort. Points you to a treasure at the massive gates to the Lake of Nine. The Raider Fort is located northwest of the temple dome, on a large chunk of raised ice. Climb up onto the “island” to defeat the raiders.

Treasure Location : Lake of Nine | Midgard – Found at the giant doors outside the Raider Hideout in the far east passage. Reward : Midgard’s Justice Amulet Enchantment

Fruits of Industry: Alberich Hollow | Svartalfheim – Collect the treasure map on the raised wooden platform right at the chain shortcut leading to the exit of the cavern. The cave with this map is only accessible after acquiring the Draupnir Spear. Use it to climb up to the bridge at Dragon Beach.

Treasure Location : Modvitnir’s Rig | Svartalfheim – Land at this rig in the Bay of Bounty and you’ll find the buried treasure on the ground near a climbable wall. Reward : Svartalfheim’s Lifeblood Amulet Enchantment

Washed Ashore: Alberich Island | Svartalfheim – Reach Alberich Island from the wooden platform. Grappling onto the landing to the right of the giant water wheel, you’ll find this map.

Treasure Location : Dragon Beach | Svartalfheim – Return to Dragon Beach and run to the far right to dig up the treasure. It is right next to the giant beached skeleton. Reward : Jotunheim’s Virtue Amulet Enchantment

Mining Glory: Nidavellir | Svartalfheim – Located right next to the Legendary Chest.

Treasure Location : Applecore | Svartalfheim – Backtrack to the main entrance to the Applecore. The hallway you first use to enter the Applecore from the water — there’s a walkway with a water trough you’ll need to jump over. It’s right on this path on the dirt as you enter the curved path. Reward : Muspelheim’s Blessing Amulet Enchantment

A Scar Is Born: The Plains | Vanaheim – On the tall stone pillar in the southwest of the plains. This seems completely impossible to reach when you first arrive — you can access it only after flooding the jungle from the dam. After flooding the area, you can use a boat to reach this rift. The map is on the ground next to the rift.

Treasure Location : The Plains | Vanaheim – Found under the large archways in the east, near the rope leading to the Sinkhole. Reward : Asgard’s Justice Amulet Enchantment

Demise of Dagestr: Applecore | Svartalfheim – Found after returning to the Applecore in the post-game. Take the rope down, then enter the Revenant combat area. There’s a spot you can use the Draupnir Spear to climb the wall. At the top, you’ll find this treasure map near a dead body.

Treasure Location : Lake of Nine – West of the Raider Fort, at the pile of dragon bones — you can also travel west from the main Lake of Nine Blacksmith location to find the bones between two Realm Portal structures. Look for the dragon corpse frozen on the cliff. To climb up, use the Spear to shatter the ice. Follow the path up to this treasure. Reward : Helheim’s Force Amulet Enchantment

And with that, we’ve found every buried treasure location. Pat yourself on the back. You’ve done it — and earned lots of resources for doing it.