God of War Ragnarok: How To Reach The True Ending | Post-Game Guide

After the epic conclusion to God of War Ragnarok, you’re free to the Nine Realm. You’ll unlock a set of previously unavailable Realm Seeds and find unique quests to complete. But you’ll also notice one thing that’s conspicuously missing — there is no ending credits. If we’ve learned anything from video games, it’s that the story isn’t truly over until after the credits roll.

There’s one more ending scene for Kratos to experience after the story is complete. You can visit this area at any time, and you won’t need to be an unstoppable gaming god to unlock it. You don’t need to defeat all the Berserker Spirits. You just need to visit a very, very specific location. For everyone that wants a little more main story after Ragnarok, here’s what you need to do.

‘A Viking Funeral’ | Favor Guide

How The Post-Game Works : Once you defeat the final boss, you’ll return to Midgard and begin the post-game. Finish the story sequence (with mid-roll credits) until you’re free to explore. There are multiple new objectives to complete. You can finally explore certain areas of the map — return to Sindri’s House to collect Realm Seeds from Ratatoskr. They’re required to complete this quest.

How To Begin ‘A Viking Funeral’: Talk to the Blacksmith Lundra at any of her locations. She’ll mention the funeral being held. Talk to her further to gain the favor.

Travel to the tavern located near the Nidavellir Mystic Gateway in Svartalfheim — from the portal, you can enter the tavern through the door leading to the docks.

After visiting the tavern and saying your piece over Brok’s body, go down to the Sverd Sands in the southwest of the map. You can reach this area by travelling to the new post-game Applecore Mystic Gateway and using the giant lift to ride up. This leads to the island.

You’ll find the dwarves waiting for you on the beach with Brok’s body, ready for a true Viking funeral. Interact with the body to lift it up and place it on the boat. Sindri will show up for the funeral to give a final goodbye.



You’ll finally learn the answer to Brok’s riddle — it’s a “Hole“. It gets bigger the more you take away. With that said, you’ll finally get to watch the ending credits.

