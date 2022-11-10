God of War Ragnarok: How To Find & Solve Nornir Chests | All Idunn Apple & Blood Mead Locations

Unlock every Health and Rage upgrade in the Nine Realms with these locations and solutions.

Kratos needs all the help he can get in God of War Rangarok. Health is at a premium and you’ll always be begging for more Rage Meter in tough fights. By the end of the game, battles become increasingly brutal. If you want to try taking on the overwhelmingly powerful Berserker Spirits, you’ll need as much Health and Rage as possible.

And you can increase both with Nornir Chests. Nornir Chests drop unique upgrade items called Idunn Apples or Horns of Blood Mead. Apples increase your max Health permanently, while Mead increases your Rage. Like the original God of War games, you’ll eventually need to collect multiple Apples or Horns to enhance your meter — but that boost is worth the effort.

Nornir Chests are also puzzle chests. Each one requires finding three hidden runes. Nornir Chests require slightly different activities — there are four different ways to unlock Nornir Chests. We’ll cover how to unlock the chests, what items you need, and where to find every rune in the area. Check the full guide below.

All Nornir Chest Locations

There are multiple types of Nornir Chests.

Chest Type #1 : Break three seals. Simple — just find and shatter the three seals in the area.

: Break three seals. Simple — just find and shatter the three seals in the area. Chest Type #2 : Spinner devices that rotate and show different seals. For these, you need to turn the device until it shows a seal matching the chest.

: Spinner devices that rotate and show different seals. For these, you need to turn the device until it shows a seal matching the chest. Chest Type #3 : Bells that ring when struck. You need to strike the bells rapidly. This can be done in any order but ringing the bells in order almost always makes this challenge easier.

: Bells that ring when struck. You need to strike the bells rapidly. This can be done in any order but ringing the bells in order almost always makes this challenge easier. Chest Type #4: Small springs that must be detonated all at the same time. You need the Draupnir Spear to detonate all three instantly to open these chest types.

NOTE: You may get different rewards than us for each Nornir Chest. Nornir chests always give you Apples / Blood Mead in a specific order — you’ll get one and then the other.

Aurvangar Wetlands | Svartalfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: At the giant wheel, Kratos will have to disembark his boat. Cross the geysers. There are three seals in the area.

Seal #1 : In the background, to the left behind the chest.

: In the background, to the left behind the chest. Seal #2 : On the island behind the chest, to the right.

: On the island behind the chest, to the right. Seal #3: Turn around and freeze the geyser. Near the tall ledge. Use the Blades of Chaos to zip up onto the wooden ledge and look near the tree.

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: After passing the large gate by activating the geyser, move ahead and look to your left. You’ll see a legendary chest on a high ledge. Go past it and find a narrow crevice you can slip under. This leads to a landing with a Nornir chest straight ahead — after you deal with the poisonous Grim creatures first.

“D” Rune : Instead of breaking seals, you’ll need to turn spinners. To the right, turn the spinner behind the geyser to show a “D”.

: Instead of breaking seals, you’ll need to turn spinners. To the right, turn the spinner behind the geyser to show a “D”. “B” Rune : Behind the chest, circle around to the small arena. There’s a spinner you can change to a “B”.

: Behind the chest, circle around to the small arena. There’s a spinner you can change to a “B”. “N” Rune: Climb up and look for the spinner on the high rocks — to the left of the chest. Turn to an “N” shape.

Radsvinn’s Rig | Svartalfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Climb up into the Mining Rig combat area and you’ll find this chest directly left on the ledge overlooking the bay. You need to use the Blades of Chaos and light these up in order.

Brazier #1 : Directly left of the chest. Impossible to miss.

: Directly left of the chest. Impossible to miss. Brazier #2 : From the metal catwalk at the top of the rig, look down at the small, caged area. Throw your axe to break the explosive and light the brazier.

: From the metal catwalk at the top of the rig, look down at the small, caged area. Throw your axe to break the explosive and light the brazier. Brazier #3: Behind the mining rig, blast the barriers with Atreus’s sonic arrows.

Alberich Island | Svartalfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Alberich Island is the northernmost location in the Bay of Bounty. The chest is located to your right after disembarking on the boat landing. Impossible to miss. This one requires you to hit three bells before they reset.

Bell #1 : In the left corner, hit the spinning wooden panels with your axe to raise the bell up. Once the bell is raised enough, you can hit it with your axe.

: In the left corner, hit the spinning wooden panels with your axe to raise the bell up. Once the bell is raised enough, you can hit it with your axe. Bell #2 : To the left of the wooden tower, use Atreus to shoot the crane and drop the bell. Shoot it!

: To the left of the wooden tower, use Atreus to shoot the crane and drop the bell. Shoot it! Bell #3: Directly behind the Nornir Chest. This is the easiest one, so save it for last.

Dragon Beach | Svartalfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Next to the lore runes on the wooden strut. Find the three seals and break them in any order.

Seal #1 : Behind the chest, you’ll see a geyser. The first seal is hidden behind this geyser.

: Behind the chest, you’ll see a geyser. The first seal is hidden behind this geyser. Seal #2 : To the right, there’s a crane and another geyser. You can’t hit it from the geyser — go around and behind to the giant dragon skeleton and look at the location — you can see behind the fence from here.

: To the right, there’s a crane and another geyser. You can’t hit it from the geyser — go around and behind to the giant dragon skeleton and look at the location — you can see behind the fence from here. Seal #3: There’s another geyser / crane combo near the beach around the entrance. This hides the last seal.

Jarnsmida Pitmines | Svartalfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Directly ahead after stopping the spinning wheel with your ice axe. You need to light three braziers.

Brazier #1 : The first brazier is right behind the chest.

: The first brazier is right behind the chest. Brazier #2 : Drop down left and you’ll see this brazier under the water wheel. You can’t light this one yet. You’ll need to stop the water wheel with your axe before you can light it.

: Drop down left and you’ll see this brazier under the water wheel. You can’t light this one yet. You’ll need to stop the water wheel with your axe before you can light it. Brazier #3: The last brazier is to the left of this one. Swing across while the waterwheel is active and light it.

The Strond | Alfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: After squeezing through the narrow passage moving forward from the Mystic Gateway, drop down to the left.

Brazier #1 : Directly opposite the chest, on the rocks.

: Directly opposite the chest, on the rocks. Brazier #2 : To the right of the chest, look down the ledge.

: To the right of the chest, look down the ledge. Brazier #3: The last one is high above on the wall to the right of the chest. Go back on the main path until you reach a small stone square. To the left, look down and you’ll find the last brazier.

Temple of Light | Alfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: After the fight with the elves in the large room filled with Twilight Stone, cross the light bridge and you’ll encounter the Nornir Chest to the right between two stairs. You have to hit three bells quickly to unlock.

Bell #1 : To the left of the chest on a high balcony.

: To the left of the chest on a high balcony. Bell #2 : Directly behind the chest.

: Directly behind the chest. Bell #3: To the right of the chest, break the Sound Stone. Now you can hit the bell from the hallway by bouncing it off the Twilight Stone.

The Below | Alfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Exiting the cave, you’ll reach a canyon. Next, you’ll need to break three hive bulbs. To the right, you can drop down to find a Nornir Chest with three bells.

Bell #1 : Directly opposite the bell.

: Directly opposite the bell. Bell #2 : Open the door near the chest. You’ll find the bell through the doorway.

: Open the door near the chest. You’ll find the bell through the doorway. Bell #3: The last bell is found later in the stage. Swing to a high ledge on the rock pillars to reach an interior. The last bell is in the round window. You can now hit all three. Start with 3 and hit them in reverse order.

The Barrens | Alfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: In the structure in the northeast of the Barrens. The building is covered in hive matter. Throw your axe from the back to hit all three hive bulbs — now you can access the chest inside.

Brazier #1 : To the left of the chest. Light it with your Blades of Chaos.

: To the left of the chest. Light it with your Blades of Chaos. Brazier #2 : To the right of the structure. On a fallen column in the back-right. You can reach it by going around to the back of the rocky hill.

: To the right of the structure. On a fallen column in the back-right. You can reach it by going around to the back of the rocky hill. Brazier #3: On top of the tall structure. Throw your axe at the explosive next to the brazier. It is directly above the chest.

The Southern Wilds | Vanaheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: On the main path. You’ll encounter flowers that shoot spores at you. Ahead, while Freya and Brok argue, you’ll encounter a chest. You need to flip the three runes to match the letters on the chest. Found before entering Freyr’s Camp.

“C” Rune : On the ledge to the left of the chest.

: On the ledge to the left of the chest. “N” Rune : To the right of the chest, on the cliff. Burn off the plant matter to flip the rune.

: To the right of the chest, on the cliff. Burn off the plant matter to flip the rune. “R” Rune: Backtrack from the chest and look left for weeds on the cliff. Burn through them, and the fire will spread to the rune. Revealing it.

The Abandoned Village | Vanaheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Found just after solving the crane puzzle with the hanging fire. There are three braziers you need to burn in this area. You’ll need to use the crane to light two of the braziers. Found to the right of the bridge after crossing it.

Brazier #1 : The first is directly left of the bridge you need to cross with the crane anchor point.

: The first is directly left of the bridge you need to cross with the crane anchor point. Brazier #2 : While solving the puzzle and burning the vines, you can also swing the fire to the left instead of back / forward. Do this to light a hidden brazier.

: While solving the puzzle and burning the vines, you can also swing the fire to the left instead of back / forward. Do this to light a hidden brazier. Brazier #3: The last brazier is directly opposite the Nornir Chest. You can reach it with your Blades of Chaos.

Cliffside Ruins | Vanaheim

Nornir Chest: Across the river, hop across to the Nornir Chest in the back-right of the ruins area. You need to find three rune devices and flip them to match the chest.

“R” Rune : To the right of the Nornir Chest, around the tall rocks. Hop across the water to spot it. You’ll need to use Sigils to burn away the red vines.

: To the right of the Nornir Chest, around the tall rocks. Hop across the water to spot it. You’ll need to use Sigils to burn away the red vines. “D” Rune : Take the boat across to the blacksmith and look toward the Cliffside Ruins. You’ll see the rune device on the opposite side. Throw your axe to set the “D” rune.

: Take the boat across to the blacksmith and look toward the Cliffside Ruins. You’ll see the rune device on the opposite side. Throw your axe to set the “D” rune. “F” Rune: Climb up onto the pillars. You can reach them from the left structure. From up high, use Sigil Arrows and Chaos Blades to burn the red vines, dropping the chain so Kratos can climb up. From the high pillar we used, there’s a hidden device behind the chain. It is tricky to spot. You’ll spot it when climbing the chain.

The Veiled Passage | Vanaheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: As you land in the Veiled Passage, you’ll step onto a small camp. Up the hill you’ll find the Nornir Chest. The three bells are on the opposite side of the cavern, on the far wall.

Bell #1-#3: To set off the bells, burn away the red vines on the right. Now we have three bells in a row, one behind a cage. Use Sigil Arrows — place three and make them very large by shooting the same Sigil Arrow spot multiple times. They won’t last lost. Use a nearby explosive and throw it to set off the explosion, activating all three.

Goddess Falls | Vanaheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: At the top of the cliffs at Goddess Falls, you’ll find a Nornir Chest that requires three braziers to be lit.

Brazier #1 : The first brazier is to the right of the chest. Use three sigils on the small rocks in the water. Use the Blades of Chaos + Sigil Arrows to light it.

: The first brazier is to the right of the chest. Use three sigils on the small rocks in the water. Use the Blades of Chaos + Sigil Arrows to light it. Brazier #2 : Another is to the left, further left and above a small chest. Again, you’ll need Sigil Arrows to reach.

: Another is to the left, further left and above a small chest. Again, you’ll need Sigil Arrows to reach. Brazier #3: The last one is above the waterfalls near the grapple anchor. Use the rocks jutting out from the water to place Sigil Arrows.

The Forbidden Sands | Alfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: On the far western cliff, look for a heart-shaped symbol. It leads into a small area with a Nornir Chests. You’ll find the Braziers all over the grounds nearby. You’ll need to use Sigil Arrows and Blades of Chaos to reach the high braziers.

Brazier #1 : On a tall rocky pillar near the entrance to the chest.

: On a tall rocky pillar near the entrance to the chest. Brazier #2 : On the underside of the very large rock archway.

: On the underside of the very large rock archway. Brazier #3: Just to the right of the actual chest. The easiest one to find.

Raider Hideout | Midgard

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Found in the Raider Hideout. Raiders will ambush Kratos as you enter. The Nornir Chest is in the back-left on the wall you can climb.

Brazier #1 : Destroy the red vines with a Sigil Arrow + Chaos Blades to reveal the first brazier to the left of the chest.

: Destroy the red vines with a Sigil Arrow + Chaos Blades to reveal the first brazier to the left of the chest. Brazier #2 : To the right of the chest is a hole in the ruin wall filled with rock debris. Use a bomb from the center arena to blast it open, then use another bomb to light the brazier.

: To the right of the chest is a hole in the ruin wall filled with rock debris. Use a bomb from the center arena to blast it open, then use another bomb to light the brazier. Brazier #3: The last one is rock arch to the right as you enter. Use Sigil Arrows to create a wide explosion radius and throw a bomb to light the brazier.

Lake of Nine | Midgard

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: In the far end of the canyon to the northwest, far past the blacksmith and off your sled. There’s a chest that requires three braziers to be lit at the bottom of a climbable cliff.

Brazier #1 : To the right of the nornir chest, above eye-level.

: To the right of the nornir chest, above eye-level. Brazier #2 : Another brazier can be spotted on the cliffs as you grapple up. Drop down onto the landing from the top of the cliffs.

: Another brazier can be spotted on the cliffs as you grapple up. Drop down onto the landing from the top of the cliffs. Brazier #3: The last brazier is at the top of the cliff, to the left of the narrow ice passage you need to squeeze into.

The Oarsmen | Midgard

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Entering the Oarsmen area, you’ll encounter a group of raiders. Clear them out and you’ll find the chest to the back-right.

Bell #1 : On the right side of the room, look right of the small chest.

: On the right side of the room, look right of the small chest. Bell #2 : Left of the Nornir Chest, through the hole in the wall.

: Left of the Nornir Chest, through the hole in the wall. Bell #3: Behind the door to the right of the Nornir Chest. Progress further to raise the gate and make this chest unlockable.

The Lost Treasury | Midgard

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Located to the right, just outside the Lost Treasury. There are three braziers we need to light with the Blades of Chaos. To find this location, you need earn the “Sigrun’s Curse” Favor. You don’t need to actually enter or solve the puzzle to get this Nornir Chest.

Brazier #1 : Slide the giant shield to the left to reveal one hidden brazier behind it.

: Slide the giant shield to the left to reveal one hidden brazier behind it. Brazier #2 : Climb up the shield to the left side of the rood and look at the wall separating the two sides. There’s a brazier up top.

: Climb up the shield to the left side of the rood and look at the wall separating the two sides. There’s a brazier up top. Brazier #3: Finally, after you open the vault, go through the door and turn right to find the last brazier.

Mykrkr Tunnels | Svartalfheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Solve the water trough puzzle, then climb up. You’ll encounter the Nornir Chest on your main route through the area.

Brazier #1 : Directly left of the chest, behind a gate. Use Sigil Arrows to light this on fire.

: Directly left of the chest, behind a gate. Use Sigil Arrows to light this on fire. Brazier #2 : Behind the chest along the rock wall. Can’t miss it.

: Behind the chest along the rock wall. Can’t miss it. Brazier #3: Behind the crates on the alcove to the right as you approach the chest.

The Forge | Svartalfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Retuning to the train tracks with the Draupnir Spear, we can finally unlock this chest. There are three runes and you have to detonate all three at the same time.

Rune #1 : On a rock spire right next to the wooden platform with the cart that’s been pushed out of the way.

: On a rock spire right next to the wooden platform with the cart that’s been pushed out of the way. Rune #2 : Behind the chest on a rocky outcropping.

: Behind the chest on a rocky outcropping. Rune #3: To the left of the chest on the opposite cliff face.

Eastern Barri Woods | Vanaheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: On the ground along the path from Freyr’s Camp. At the fork in the road, up the stairs, you’ll find a scroll. Right before the den where the Celestial Wolves are sleeping. The Lore Scroll is on a path leading to a Nornir Chest.

“F” Rune : Directly left of the chest.

: Directly left of the chest. “D” Rune : Burn off the bramble covering the device. It is located slightly down the path to the chest, near a tree on the left — when facing the chest.

: Burn off the bramble covering the device. It is located slightly down the path to the chest, near a tree on the left — when facing the chest. “C” Rune: Follow the path from the chest to a small, raised ledge. Across the way, there’s a gazebo with a rune device.

The Plains | Vanaheim

How To Access The Revenant Camp : In the northwest corner of The Plains, you can find a gate locked by Seidr magic. Poison blocks the door leading into the camp. To clear it, go through the gate in the northern watery area at night and travel northwest to a treasure chest. A Traveller will ambush you here. Defeat the Traveller and look over the ledge to freeze the source of the poison. Now you can return to the door and go inside. This area is packed with collectibles.

: In the northwest corner of The Plains, you can find a gate locked by Seidr magic. Poison blocks the door leading into the camp. To clear it, go through the gate in the northern watery area at night and travel northwest to a treasure chest. A Traveller will ambush you here. Defeat the Traveller and look over the ledge to freeze the source of the poison.

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: In the Revenant Camp, you’ll find a Nornir Chest against the back edge of the courtyard. It is at the base of the statue. You need to shatter three seals. The Plains is located in the optional Crater region of Vanaheim.

Seal #1 : On the rocks to the left of the chest.

: On the rocks to the left of the chest. Seal #2 : In the old tree to the right of the chest.

: In the old tree to the right of the chest. Seal #3: Behind the statue where the chest is located. Freeze the poison emitter to reach it.

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: In the center / east open area of the Plains, check the northeast — to the right of the frozen lightning — to find a simple Nornir Chest. Ring the three bells to open it.

Bell #1 : The Nornir chest is located next to a chunk of rock. One bell is hidden on top of the rock. You’ll need to reach the nearby Celestial Altar to burn away the bramble and make this bell available for ringing below.

: The Nornir chest is located next to a chunk of rock. One bell is hidden on top of the rock. You’ll need to reach the nearby Celestial Altar to burn away the bramble and make this bell available for ringing below. Bell #2 : The other two bells are easy. One is located above to the left.

: The other two bells are easy. One is located above to the left. Bell #3: The other is to the right of the chest.

The Sinkholes | Vanaheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: As you enter the Sinkholes from the Plains rope, turn around to find a cave entrance with this chest. You need to light three braziers.

Brazier #1 : Located opposite the cave entrance where the chest is found. Leaving the cave, you can’t miss it.

: Located opposite the cave entrance where the chest is found. Leaving the cave, you can’t miss it. Brazier #2 : Left of the chest around the rocky corner.

: Left of the chest around the rocky corner. Brazier #3: Grapple up onto the ledge near the cave entrance and turn left to see this brazier along the cliff walls.

The Jungle | Vanaheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Found at the Mystic Gateway and Celestial Altar in the center of the jungle map. Accessible after flooding the river — giving Kratos the ability to cross on a boat.

“B” Rune : Found on the right side of the structure above the Celestial Altar. Climb up the wall to the right of the structure to use it.

: Found on the right side of the structure above the Celestial Altar. Climb up the wall to the right of the structure to use it. “N” Rune : To the right of the same Celestial Altar structure. To the right of it, there’s a red bramble covering the device.

: To the right of the same Celestial Altar structure. To the right of it, there’s a red bramble covering the device. “E” Rune: Located to the right of the chest, on a tall, ruined stone wall.

The Crucible | Muspelheim

Chaos Flame Nornir Chest: Found in the center of Muspelheim. Complete all six combat challenges to unlock the chest. After opening the Nornir Chest, more challenges will appear in Muspelheim.

Burning Cliffs | Muspelheim

Idunn Apple Nornir Chest: Progressing deeper into the Cliffs, you’ll find a cracked wall. Blast it open with Kratos’s spear. It is in the arena where you’ll spot a brazier on the old pillars. This is right before the Flame Phantom miniboss encounter.

Brazier #1 : Two of the Braziers are above the lava to the left of the chest, on the old rock pillars. Use Sigil Arrows while standing at the lava and you can activate both Braziers.

: Two of the Braziers are above the lava to the left of the chest, on the old rock pillars. Use Sigil Arrows while standing at the lava and you can activate both Braziers. Brazier #2 : Right next to the first Brazier. You can’t miss it. Once you light the closer one, you can light the farther one by connecting the Sigil Arrows effect.

: Right next to the first Brazier. You can’t miss it. Once you light the closer one, you can light the farther one by connecting the Sigil Arrows effect. Brazier #3: High above the Nornir Chest, to the right in the small alcove.

The Apple Core | Svartalfheim

Blood Mead Nornir Chest: Found after returning to the Apple Core in the post-game. Take the rope down, then enter the Revenent combat area. There’s a spot you can use the Draupnir Spear to climb the wall. At the top, you’ll find this treasure map near a dead body. The chest is near the map, on the path that leads back to the Mystic Gateway. Blast the three runes at the same time with your spear.

Rune #1 & #2 : Two runes are directly opposite the chest, in the tall chamber. Find them at the hanging wooden carts.

: Two runes are directly opposite the chest, in the tall chamber. Find them at the hanging wooden carts. Rune #3: The last rune is to the right. Climb up and look on the rock pillar.

Midgard’s Bravery Enchantment Nornir Chest: From the Apple Core center, find a path leading toward the pitmines. There’s a side-path covered in rock debris you can detonate by setting off a bomb. Follow this path up, then use the Draupnir Spear to jump across a gap. This leads to a new Mystic Gateway — the chest is to the right. You need to find and detonate three runes at the same time.

Rune #1 : In the hallway with the Mystic Gateway.

: In the hallway with the Mystic Gateway. Rune #2 : Further left, behind the rock debris. Break the debris by detonated the bobm.

: Further left, behind the rock debris. Break the debris by detonated the bobm. Rune #3: This one is tricky. To the right of the Nornir Chest, look under the water trough by the wheel. Stop the water with your Frost Axe to reveal this hidden rune.

That’s all the chests we’ve found so far. Check back soon for new updates — and images helping you locate each one.