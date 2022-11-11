God of War Ragnarok: How To Actually Hit Heimdall | Puzzle Boss Guide

How do you beat a god that can dodge everything you throw at him? With this trick.

Heimdall is one of the most powerful Aesir gods — a guardian of Asgard that even Kratos can’t fight with his normal set of skills. God of War Ragnarok throws you a curve ball in this battle. After defeating Heimdall’s mounted monster, you’ll have to fight him 1-on-1. Heimdall will dodge all of your attacks. Magic won’t work on him. Nothing seems to slow Heimdall down. There’s only one way to catch him off-guard. If you’re looking for help completing the second phase of the Heimdall boss fight, here’s a quick explanation to help you overcome the challenge.

How To Damage Heimdall | Solution Guide

Heimdall is encountered in The Northern Wilds of Vanaheim. He is a vain, cruel warrior with the power of foresight — effectively, he knows what you’re going to do before you do it. No matter how often you attack, Heimdall will dodge everything you throw at him. There’s only one way to hurt him — and once you do, you’ll unlock the true boss battle. We won’t cover every step of the fight, but we will explain how to actually harm Heimdall and get his boss battle going.

How To Harm Heimdall : Heimdall is immune to all attacks — except for one. The only way to damage Heimdall is with the Draupnir Spear . Throw spears at his feet and then detonate. Build up his red stun meter until you can attack with [ R3 ]. Continue stunning him until you land a hit, damaging him slightly.

Once he’s damaged, he’ll take the fight seriously. He’ll begin using a Realm Shift ability, slowing time and attacking. To find an opening to attack, parry his yellow attacks. This will stun him, giving you time to attack. If you’re hit with a yellow attack and your guard is broken, use a Wrath attack to immediately break free of the stun and damage Heimdall instead.

NOTE: You can also damage him after dodging his red unblockable attack.

During his second phase, his attacks are even faster — be prepared to dodge his red attacks and parry his yellow attacks. He has much less health, so this fight doesn’t last. Keep the fight going and you’ll earn an interesting reward.

Reward: Hilt of Hofud Relic – A unique relic that activates Realm Shift, slowing time for several seconds. Upgrade to slow time even more!

And that’s a quick explanation showing you how to hit Heimdall and get the battle going. Heimdall will taunt you infinitely until you actually initiate the fight using the Draupnir Spear’s unique ability.