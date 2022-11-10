God of War Ragnarok: How To Regenerate Health In Combat | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments

You can never have too much healing in God of War Ragnarok. As Kratos, there are two (norma) ways to heal in combat. He can use Healingstones dropped by enemies, or you can unleash Valor Mode to heal using your Spartan Rage meter. That doesn’t give you much wiggle room against boss fights, who rarely drop Healingstones. If you want to keep healing in combat — both through regeneration and by generating more Healingstones to spawn — you’ll need these specific gear pieces. We’ve put together a list of incredibly handy armor pieces, enchantments, and even a Runic Summon. All of these unlockables make healing much, much easier through perks. The Enchantments even give Kratos an auto-heal! You’ll regenerate health constantly and you can stack the effects.

Best Healing Gear | Armor, Enchantments & Runic Summon To Heal

If you want more health to drop in combat, or if you want Kratos to heal automatically, you’ll want to equip and upgrade these specific armor sets, summons and enchantments. We’ll list the benefits and where to find each one.

Cuirass of Raven Tears: Hitting enemies has a Low LUCK chance to grant Healing Mist.

Where To Find: Destroy 6 Odin’s Raven collectibles and open the first chest in Nifleheim. You only need 6, but this early set of armor remains very useful even in the later parts of the game.

Giptumadr’s Gauntlets: Hitting enemies with a Runic Attack or Relic has a LUCK chance to drop a Healthstone or Ragestone. (+10% / +20%)

Where To Find: Unlocks automatically through the Blacksmith. Craft to unlock.

Giptumadr’s Waist Guard: Hitting enemies with a Runic Attack or Relic has a LUCK chance to drop a Healthstone or Ragestone. (+10% / +20%)

Where To Find: Unlocks automatically through the Blacksmith. Craft to unlock.

Bitter Squirrel Runic Summon: Summons a spectral squirrel that scavenges a Healthstone.

Where To Find: Early in the Frozen Caverns of Helheim, once you arrive in The Frozen Caverns for the story, continue until you have to drop down from an ice ledge. To the right, you can swing across the chasm. If you go forward, you’ll find the Legendary Chest.

Regenerating Essence Amulet Enchantment: Adds a small amount of constant Health regeneration. (VIT: 100 Required)

Where To Find: Rewarded for defeating the Crag Jaw miniboss in The Sinkholes of Vanaheim. Once you reach The Crater hidden region, travel east to the Sinkholes. From the Celestial Altar temple, go right and squeeze into the cavern — the cavern is past the gate you can lower with a chain. Continue down this path to encounter Crag Jaw and earn this enchantment.

Greater Regenerating Essence Amulet Enchantment: Adds a greater amount of constant Health regeneration. (VIT: 170 Required)