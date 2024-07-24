Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes Are Delayed

Baldur’s Gate 3 has delayed its patch notes for its big last update for the game before the developers are done with it. While it might have won game of the year in 2023, the developers have stated in the past that they won’t be doing anymore with Baldur’s Gate after this finish adding to the game and its DLC, it will be over and they won’t be working on a sequel.

The latest patch was due to launch in closed beta this week, but the developers – Larian – unfortunately decided to postpone this patch due to some bugs. The bugs according to RockPaperShotgun were that it caused the passive rolls to stop working at all, which would be a big problem that needed to be fixed.

The statement from Larian said, “We noticed some of you hiccoughing bubbles, so the action for washing yourself with soap and sponges is now called ‘Use’ instead of ‘Consume’.” However, something to keep in mind is that the patch contains over 1,000 different fixes and improvements for Baldur’s Gate 3.

When looking on the blog post from Larian, it shares many highlights but not every one, but some of the bigger things that will be updated and worked on are the cinematics of the game, some split-screen tweaks, and other things to help improve the modding of the game overall.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.