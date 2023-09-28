Top 38 Upcoming Third Person Games Of 2024

Third-person titles come in many forms, and in 2024, there will be plenty to choose from!

#38 Palworld

We’ve been writing a lot about Palworld recently, and we keep starting it off on certain lists because, to be blunt, it’s a really weird title.

The game puts you in a world where certain “catchable creatures” exist, and what you do with them is up to you. Many gamers will just try to “catch’em all” and see what they can do with them. Others will put them to work and attempt to gain power. Some might even try to eat them! Yes, you can do that in this game. You can also give them weapons, because that’s not a bad idea at all!

So yeah, the game is weird, but some of you might like weird.

#37 Chrono Odyssey

From an odd creature title to a potentially genre-defining MMORPG, let’s talk about Chrono Odyssey. The title is powered by Unreal Engine 5 to deliver cutting-edge graphics that will show off the world of Setera like nothing else out there.

While the world might seem like your typical MMORPG fair, you’ll soon realize how much it’s not. The timeline of this world is clashing with others, causing multiple threats to appear and challenges warriors like yourselves. You’ll need to fight your way through this world and figure out how to stop these contradictions from happening.

What will you make of yourself in this MMORPG?

#36 Foamstars

When Sony and Square Enix first unveiled Foamstars, many gamers were unsure why this game was created. That’s not to say it was a “bad title,” but it was very clearly ripping off a certain title by a rival competitor, and it wasn’t even trying to hide it.

The game is a 4v4 multiplayer battler where you’ll pick a character and then battle it out in unique areas where your weapons shoot foam. Said foam can be used to change the terrain to something more suitable for you, defend against attacks, block in enemies, and more.

The more creative you get with the foam? The better you’ll do.

#35 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is going to be a title perfect for diehards of the LOTR franchise, mainly because it tells a story set after the fall of Mordor and even ties into a key character from the story in Gimli.

You see, in The Fellowship of the Ring, we find out that the Dwarven home of Moria was overrun by enemies and the dwarves were wiped out, including some of Gimli’s kin. Now, Gimli has sent a sect of Dwarves to take their home back.

You’ll go through the Misty Mountains in a procedurally generated title and face off against orcs, goblins and more! It’s time for the dwarves to rise again!

#34 Project Eve

Project Eve is a title that’s coming exclusively to PlayStation systems, and yet, we honestly haven’t heard much of it since its announcement back in 2021. It was supposed to release this year, but there’s no true update on that front.

What we do know comes from the initial trailer that shows a lot of fast-paced action that has reminded people of other franchises like Bayonetta and God of War.

The game is both post-apocalyptic, yet isn’t set too far into the future. You’ll play as Eve, who is sent to fight off the monsters that are still trying to take over the planet. A lot of action and adventure awaits you whenever the game comes out.

#33 Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II

If you’re a fan of the Warhammer 40K series, then you’ll know that there is a lot of deep and varying stories and gameplay models that you’ll be able to try out. But with Warhammer 40000: Space Marines II, you’ll be getting a very intense 3rd-person action experience that’ll test your mettle in a variety of ways.

You’ll be sent out on a mission to take on a great darkness that is trying to consume all in its path. As one of the very best marines out there, you’ll need to beat it back, and learn the truth about all that’s going on with it, no matter where the truth takes you.

Get ready, marine! This battle will not be easy…

#32 Alone in the Dark

A few titles helped set the tone for the horror genre, and Alone in the Dark was one of them. The game has had a few iterations over the years, but a new one by THQ Nordic aims to bring the fan-favorite franchise back into the spotlight.

The title will set you in a manor where one of the main character’s family members has gone missing. A psychological tale of horror and woe will follow as you explore the manor, fight monsters, and more! You can play as one of two main characters, each with a unique perspective on what’s going on.

Will you be able to solve the mystery of the manor? Or will you succumb to the darkness that is all around you?

#31 Hyper Light Breaker

Hyper Light Drifter was a huge hit, and while the developers opted to return back into the universe, Hyper Light Breaker is not connected to the previous game storyline. Instead, it’s set in the same universe but will tell a new storyline for players. Likewise, we’re getting a third-person game this time, with players able to connect with friends online. While details are a little scarce, we know that this installment will take players to Overgrowth, a land forgotten in the Hyper Light world. Here you’re on a journey to overthrow the Abyss King, but you can expect plenty of enemies to fight and puzzles to solve. We know that when this title is released into the marketplace, it will arrive first as an early access title experience.

#30 Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is a game we’ve been waiting on for a good while now. This is a Ubisoft-developed title that initially got its grand reveal back in 2017. Since then, the game has gone through a series of delays that further pushed the game back. We know this is an action-adventure title focused on multiplayer gameplay. Players will take the role of a pirate as they build up a ship, make alliances, and fight off rival pirates along with government control. Plenty of loot is to be uncovered and quests to partake in. We’re just not sure if we’ll ever get our hands on this game with the number of delays this title receives.

#29 Dragon’s Dogma II

It took a decade, but it’s finally happening, Dragon’s Dogma II is coming out from Capcom.

Just as important, many of the team who made the original game a decade ago will be back. They even talked about what it was like to make the original when the sequel was announced. Including how they tried to make a different RPG in terms of what you did and how you fight in it.

A key thing here is that Dragon’s Dogma II will be using the RE Engine that has been powerful many of Capcom’s recent titles. So while we don’t know much about the game’s story or gameplay, we can tell you that it’ll likely be very pretty to look at.

#28 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The original title that followed the journey of Senua was a dark and gripping adventure that pushed the boundaries on what a video game can be, and how it can both look and play well, but have a truly deeper meaning.

Now, with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we’re going to get the next continuation of that, and by all indications, everything in this game is going to be bigger than the first.

While we don’t know exactly what is going on in the game as of yet, we do know that there is going to be a lot of monsters, including a giant that eats people, vast lands and very intense visuals via the Unreal Engine 5.

#27 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Plenty of remakes are being done right now in the video game space. But few have the hype that the Silent Hill 2 Remake does. Why? Because many considered the original game on PS2 one of the best horror games ever created, so much so that the franchise failed to recapture what that game did.

The story of a man going to the titular Silent Hill in search of his wife, only to be caught up in the twisted realm and to fight its monsters, chilled many to their cores way back when. So now, imagine playing the game on the PS5 with greater graphics, sound design, and gameplay mechanics.

#26 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Our world is one that was very much born on stories. From the ancient cave drawings that are still being deciphered today, to the new tales of superheroes that inspire to many, legends are what have shaped us to be a certain way.

And in Chinese folklore, there are few greater legends than that of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. In Black Myth: Wu Kong, you’ll get to see his adventure in a whole new way, adapting his universe like no other media has done before, all the while letting you feel as powerful as this warrior god.

Wield his mighty staff, use magic and combos to take out enemies, and showcase why you are a true legend of old.

#25 Blight Survival

Usually, a war between two nations is more than enough of a setting to make a video game. But in Blight Survival, they take things to the next level. War is indeed the cause of things, but it’s merely a catalyst for your mission. A blight has ravaged the No Man’s Land between the two nations, causing the dead to rise.

Both nations refuse to stop the war but know the blight must be dealt with. So you and three co-op partners will head into the No Man’s Land and attempt to deal with the threat.

Choose your weapons, fight monsters, and loot what you can to make an extra coin. All are viable in the world you play in.

#24 ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is very much a co-op shooter where you must work together in order to survive.

You play as a group of raiders on a planet that has a robot problem. By that, we mean that there are robots constantly dropping from the sky with the intent to wipe out you and your whole squad. You’ll need to load up and stick together in order to survive. Don’t go off on your own, that’ll only get you killed faster.

When you’re not fighting these beings from the sky, you’ll go and explore the world, find new items and artifacts to help you in your fight, and learn more about where you are.

How long you survive in this game is very much up to you.

#23 Helldivers 2

What do you do when the glorious homeworld of you, your family, your peers, and the other greatest citizens of the universe are under attack by evil alien civilizations? Simple, you blow them the heck up in the name of freedom!

Helldivers 2 puts you in a squad of four and sends you to various worlds where the threats are dire, and only your overpowered squad can save the day!

Use various weapons of infinitely destructive nature to wipe out enemy forces and make them rue the day they messed with Super Earth! It’s your civic duty to put your life on the line for your world! So do what’s best for your kin and fight to the end!

#22 Gothic Remake

The original Gothic title came out in 2001 believe it or not (yep, we’re all old, deal with it). It was successful then and got both sequels and spinoffs made for it.

But now, a new studio has been made in order to not just remake the title, but rebuild it from the ground up and expand on what the original title did.

In the game, a kingdom is under siege by orcs, and a desperate move is made to try and get the ore needed to make powerful weapons. But the prisoners tasked with getting the ore mutiny, and a deal is to be made…or it would…if a certain person didn’t arrive to change everything…

#21 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

So, who do you call when the toughest League around is being brain controlled by a starfish alien? Well…you call whoever you can…especially if they’re “expendable”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the latest from Rocksteady and they have been working on this title for a LONG time in order to give players their next great superhero experience, even though this time you’re playing as the bad guys.

Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot will be at your beck and call as you try and take out the Justice League before the world is lost…and the explosive devices in their heads are triggered by Amanda Waller.

Prepare for the fight of your life, because your life absolutely depends on you succeeding in this mission.

#20 Off The Grid

Given their popularity in the gaming world today, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that there will be a Battle Royale title on this list. Off The Grid claims to be the “most unhinged battle royale” out there, and it might back it up, given all you can do and attempt to kill people with.

For example, there will be classic PVP missions and PVE missions where you can go up against it with others in brutal story-focused content. Another addition is that you can modify your character with cybernetic limbs to make them stronger. So you’ll want to test out everything to see how crazy you can make your character.

#19 Project M

NC Soft is known for making very interesting titles, but the recently revealed title called Project M is something that many likely didn’t see coming.

Very simply, the game will put you into a virtual world that the player can tamper with at will to see what happens. For example, you can take on enemies in a fistfight by design, or you can choose to go full metal and fire back with your own guns.

Your choices will affect how the game’s world reacts to you and where you go next. If the title holds the quality NC Soft wants, this could be revolutionary.

#18 Enotria: The Last Song

You might think that hearing you’ll be set in a world inspired by Italy and is perpetually graced by sunlight means the game itself is a nice and charming title. But you’d be wrong! Because Enotria: The Last Song is another in a long line of Soulslike adventures.

So that means you’ll be fighting many things and enduring numerous deaths. You’ve been warned. The title places you in a land where mysterious “authors” have put everyone into a frozen state. You are someone who was able to stay out of this state, and now you must free the world by taking the authors down.

#17 Kristala

Believe it or not, there are plenty of games out in the world that are focused on cats. You might recall a hit game from last year that focused on a stray. But in Kristala, you’ll be a cat like nothing you’ve played before, as you’re a cat warrior!

Okay, we’re sure there WERE some games of an RPG kind that let you be cat warriors, but roll with us on this, alright?

Not only will you be a cat warrior, but you can alter how your cat engages in combat and what weapons they use as time goes on. Plus, since you’re a feline, you’ll have acrobatic skills that’ll help you traverse the game’s world.

#16 Convallaria

There are still very few details about Convallaria outside of it being a third-person shooter. However, based on the game’s trailer and the push it’s getting from Sony, it has the potential to be something special.

Based on what we see, you’ll be able to work your way through a deep fantasy world while also wielding impressive sci-fi weaponry. The gameplay is also tailored to those who want to play in groups versus being alone against enemies.

There are also teases to a deep story involving a young woman, as well as “crashing through realities” to face numerous threats. We’ll know more when Sony wants to talk about it.

#15 Alterborn

When death is everywhere, and destruction is one of the few constants, can anything be counted on to save what’s left of life? In Alterborn, you play as the Alterborn. What is that? Well, it’s a being that survived the catastrophe that gripped the world and is now trying to fight back.

The problem is that there was a price to pay for the Alterborn to live. The entity is fighting to stay human while also being promised extraordinary power if it gives in to the being within.

You’ll make your choices as you fight through the Shattered Lands, and everything you do will affect what happens next.

#14 Towers of Aghasba

When you think about various “worldbuilding” titles, you typically don’t have to worry about the world itself outside of where you build things and the resources you mine to keep things going. However, in Towers of Aghasba, you’ll be tasked with minding both people and the planet to ensure life goes on.

Specifically, you’ll learn to grow villages and support the people while also tending to the numerous ecosystems of the island you call home. As you traverse the island and grow upon it, you’ll learn more about its history and how it affects everything around you.

Build the villages you want and customize everything you see to fit your style and needs.

#13 Phantom Blade Zero

Here’s another title that could be revolutionary in its own right, should the quality hold. Phantom Blade Zero impressed many people when it showed off its bleak world and intense gameplay loop. A mix of martial arts and weapon play awaits gamers, and it’s all set in a dark world where the protagonist has only 66 days to live and complete their journey.

Based on certain trailers, the game appears to be a semi-open-world title that will feature intense boss fights and a cinematic art style.

What other secrets the world holds will be up for gamers to discover when they get it on PS5 or PC.

#12 Pragmata

While we can’t say whether Pragmata is coming in 2024, many hope to at least hear more about it from Capcom, given that they’ve been hyping up this title for a while now despite not fully showing what it is or isn’t.

The title was initially shown off in 2020, and it definitely has a sci-fi dystopia feel, given the settings we’ve seen and the characters we’ve watched in the trailers. We’ve also seen a mysterious connection between a man and a young child that is clearly going to be a focal point for the plot. But beyond that, everything is a mystery.

#11 Throne and Liberty

There are always new MMORPGs in the works by various developers, but Throne and Liberty won’t cost you anything to play. Yep, it’s a free-to-play MMO, and it offers a deep world for you to explore alone or with friends.

The game boasts that there are places high and low to check out and see what lies within. Plus, when it comes to PVP and PVE content, there’s plenty to do. Not to mention, you can sometimes wander into a big battle and have fun in it. The events of what you do in the game affect the entire MMO, so go play it when it arrives and see how it changes before you.

#10 Ashfall

Are you ready to search for the Core of Creation? We certainly hope so if you’re aiming to play Ashfall. The game takes numerous references from Eastern culture and then throws that inspiration into a wasteland of post-apocalyptic nature. Your job is to wade through the many areas of the world and see what you can find while searching for the mythical Core of Creation.

The good news is that you’ll have plenty of options for how to play the title. Just in terms of shooting, you’ll have several kinds of playstyles to suit your method of play. Go in big, or be stealthy and wipe out foes.

Plus, you can team up with other players you find to make the experience more enjoyable.

#9 The First Descendant

Many shooter titles have been trying to embrace certain other genres to make themselves more compelling. The First Descendant is an excellent example of that. The game isn’t just a shooter but a loot game, a co-op adventure, and a title with a deep narrative. So you’ll have plenty to do in this game from the word go. Plus, it’s powered by the Unreal Engine 5!

As you can easily guess, the various “Descendants” you can play will have special abilities for you to check out and use to your advantage. So you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find the one that works for you and outfit them with enough weapons to save the day!

#8 Dune: Awakening

Here’s a franchise that has been hitting the gaming space rather hard recently, and for good reason. Dune: Awakening will take you to the world of Arrakis and have you shape your own story however you desire.

The game can do that because it’s an MMO! You’ll choose the race of being you want to be and then wander the sands in an attempt to find what you need so you can become what you were destined to be! That means you can find characters from the legendary stories and explore locations tied closely to the lore.

How will your journey affect the world? You’ll find out soon!

#7 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Easily one of the most anticipated confirmed RPGs of 2024, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been a long time coming, and many are excited about diving into its unique world and adventure.

Your adventures will happen in the Sky Realm, and you will be the captain of a sky ship! With your crew at your side, you’ll venture forth to try and find a mythical land that is beyond the horizon! But as you wander the skies above, you’ll meet plenty of beasts and evildoers who have different plans for you and your destination.

Prepare to save the realm from these threats and unlock certain truths that will change your view of the world!

#6 Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Easily one of the most “unique” titles ever made, and we can say that because the people behind the original title were Suda 51 and James Gun, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is coming in Summer 2024 and looks to help people indulge in their zombie-killing fantasies in an even more insane way.

The remake of the cult classic will upgrade the graphics and bring the zombie-killing cheerleader back to life like never before. Plus, her severed head of a boyfriend will be back as well.

The game was meant to be released by now, but certain quality issues led to them delaying it so that the title could be the best version of itself.

#5 ARK 2

If you’re looking for a deep fantasy experience that’ll give you many layers to the gameplay while also testing your ability to survive, then ARK 2 is what you’ll want next year.

Following up on the acclaimed title, the sequel puts you on a brand-new primal planet where nothing is as it should be. People and dinosaurs are all around, working together and fighting for dominance. Your mission is to figure out what happened to you, how you got there, and how you can get out—all the while saving the people of this world before all life is lost.

But don’t worry! Vin Diesel will be there to help.

#4 Mass Effect 5

Ah, here’s an RPG series we wish was still in its prime instead of the state it’s in now. After all, Bioware isn’t on the best footing nowadays. Mass Effect 5’s announcement came a long while back after their reviled fourth entry made fans wonder if Bioware had “lost the plot,” among other things.

Since then, gamers have gotten vague promises and updates, so we can’t confirm that the title will arrive in 2024. Even if it does, there’s no proof that it’ll be as grand and wondrous as the trilogy that helped Bioware grow to new heights.

But hey, there’s always hope, right?

#3 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Yes, ok, we were hopeful that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would arrive in 2023, but look at the amount of delays the first game received. So now the hype can continue to build for the next installment to this remake trilogy.

If this game does make it within the 2024 release date, the quality is no doubt going to be through the roof. The reveal trailer for it showed beautiful landscapes and character models powered by the PS5 engine. Add that to a familiar and yet likely improved battle system, and this is a GOTY contender before it even arrives.

#2 Grand Theft Auto VI

Much like the last entry, we can’t be 100% sure that this title will come out next year. After all, Rockstar Games is famous, and infamous, for taking their time with their titles and ensuring quality.

Grand Theft Auto VI indeed had a pretty big leak in 2023, but that just means that there’s plenty for Rockstar to do before it’s ready for its “full unveiling.”

In fact, we know next to nothing about the game at present. We don’t know its setting, who the main character/characters are, etc. Given how the last game went, we can guess there will be a big online component. After all, Rockstar still likes making money.

#1 Star Wars Outlaws

Unlike the others near the top of our list, this is a game we KNOW is coming out in 2024. If it doesn’t, that’d be one heck of a delay from Ubisoft. Then again, they are known for doing that…

Anyway, Star Wars Outlaws will take place within the original trilogy of films, but with a twist: you’re not playing someone directly connected to the war. Instead, you’ll play Kay Vess, a smuggler who gets turned into one of the most wanted people in the galaxy, and she’s trying to find a way out of the mess so she can live a better life.

You’ll travel to new and familiar planets, take on jobs, fight enemies, and more!