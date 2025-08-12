From Indie Hits to AAA Powerhouses: U.S. Game Studios to Watch This Year

There are plenty of video game companies out there in the world, and many of them are known to be top-tier in their quality, style, and output. In the United States, gaming has had many ebbs, flows, mergers, shutdowns, buyouts, and so on. Even still, there are certain US-based game studios that always get people’s attention, and this list will highlight the ones you should really pay attention to, no matter what “level” of game they make.

#10 – Supergiant Games

It honestly says a lot that we’re STARTING with an indie studio that happened to have a GOTY nominee not too long ago.

Supergiant Games are masters of not just making indie titles, but making indie titles with incredible depth. Sometimes, that depth is in the gameplay elements, and sometimes, it’s in the worldbuilding and narrative elements. Either way, when they release a game, you’re going to know about it, and you’ll want to be a part of the first wave of people who play it.

Hades 2 is technically “out now” via Steam Early Access, and that makes the studio truly one to watch, as the game will evolve and grow via Early Access until it’s ready for a full release and to shine like no other.

#9 – Activision Blizzard

We’d be fools not to mention Activision Blizzard. Despite all the behind-the-scenes drama that has surrounded them over the years, the company still boasts the best-selling video game franchise, which releases a new entry every year: Call of Duty.

The game is the epitome of “it prints money,” even though it’s only slightly different from the games that often came before it. While we don’t know much about what the game will be like this year, we do know that gamers are already chomping at the bit to get it and then get into multiplayer to play with friends and rivals from all over the world.

#8 – Microsoft/Xbox

We’re going to “pull a fast one” here and talk about Microsoft/Xbox…but not in a positive way.

You see, they’re ones to “watch out for” because they’ve been making all manner of controversial moves in the last year or so, including going multiplatform with many of their exclusives, and laying off people within the company despite making big profits.

There are many who legitimately wonder if they will still be a console publisher in the future, even with certain successes that companies they’ve bought, like Activision Blizzard, bring to them. Only time will tell, but no matter what, we’re sure Xbox will paint it as a “victory,” even though gamers know better than that.

#7 – Hazelight Studios

While not a “fast one,” we are going to acknowledge a team that recently put out a great game, and one that sold really well. Hazelight Studios may have one of the most “eccentric” leaders you’ll ever see (as he REALLY hates the Oscars…), but behind his “madness” is a person with a team that isn’t afraid to make a specific kind of title and ensure it’s the best around.

That being co-op titles, which was punctuated even further this year with the game Split Fiction. The title got rave reviews and nice sales, and it may even be a GOTY contender. With the streak they’re on, it’s fair to wonder what they’ll do next.

#6 – Toby Fox

Is it cheating to talk about a “dev studio” that’s only one guy? We don’t think so. Toby Fox is easily one of the most creative and clever creators you’ll find in the world. Not to mention, he makes incredible music that has been featured in all manner of games, both indie and AAA!

The reason we’re talking about him, though, is that recently, Deltarune dropped Chapters 3 & 4, which immediately made people happy…and then sad when the chapters were over.

We don’t know when Chapter 5 will drop, nor what Toby Fox has in store outside of his own projects, so he’s someone to watch.

#5 – Valve

Surprised to see Valve on this list? It’s fair in a certain context, but here’s the thing: Valve is deceptive in what it does. At one point in time, they were making some of the best video games out there: period. Shooters, puzzle titles, multiplayer games, you name it. They were kings in so many respects, and then, they started focusing more on Steam, and things like the Steam Deck, and so their game output has been “minimal” at best.

However, that’s also a reason to look out for them. There have been “rumblings” in 2025 that Valve might have something up its sleeves, and if so, that could be very good news for gamers.

#4 – Bethesda

Admittedly, it’s a bit hard to talk about Bethesda, as they’ve very much changed ever since being bought by Xbox/Microsoft (which is something you can say about a LOT of developers, if we’re being honest) and you have to wonder if some of the “magic” they’ve made is gone or lost. Just look at Starfield for proof of that. They still won’t admit they “messed up” with that game, and that highlights quite a lot about them.

Anyway, the reason you should “look out for them” is that there is still hope out there for them, and many are still excited for The Elder Scrolls 6. Could it get a reveal trailer this year? You never know…

#3 – Larian Studios

When an indie studio knows it’s good and sticks to its guns despite its fame, that shows you the integrity needed to survive in the game industry without sacrificing who you are. Larian Studios is the epitome of that. They were doing just fine on their own, making incredible RPGs that were very successful. Then, they made Baldur’s Gate 3, and everything got elevated to a whole new level.

Regrettably, they’re not working on a follow-up to that game, but instead, working on an all-new title. Yet, that’s why we MUST keep an eye on them, because whatever they make, they’ll guarantee it’s as good as possible…because that’s what both the gamers and the team demand.

#2 – Retro Studios

Easily one of the biggest games yet to come out this year is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game by Retro Studios was first announced in 2017, but that was when it was under the watchful eye of another team. Needless to say, it didn’t work out, and Nintendo brought back Retro to continue the adventures of Samus Aran.

Currently, we don’t have a release date for the game, but early looks and demos into the title seem to indicate that this is a “return to form” and that this proves why Retro is the squad to helm these kinds of adventures.

#1 – Sucker Punch

Easily the most-hyped game of the year that’s made by an American developer is Ghost of Yotei, by Sucker Punch Productions. This team has a long history of making great games, but when they made their first Samurai epic a few years back, everyone was stunned by its visual quality, storytelling depth, and the way that you were asked to go around the island of Tsushima and help those in need, as it made everything feel interconnected.

Now, we’re getting a sequel that will expand upon the original concepts of the first game, but take things into the future and show off new methods of combat, as well as a new Ghost to portray.

Why is everyone so hyped about this title? Because they know Sucker Punch will deliver another epic.