The MiniSudoku Is Coming To LinkedIn’s Puzzles

Puzzles have seen a massive surge in popularity recently. The Wordle became an incredibly popular daily routine of many and the folks over LinkedIn seemed to like the idea of climbing on the bandwagon. LinkedIn’s puzzles have become an equally popular daily pastime. The company boasts 5 daily puzzles in total and now we are getting a sixth.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge, LinkedIn is going to be adding a sixth game to its daily lineup. This new game is a type of mini Sudoku, it’s a departure from the standard 9 number format. LinkedIn is partnering with Japanese Publisher Nikoli who brought us the original Sudoku and have now popularized this six blocked variant of the classic puzzle game. Nikoli has worked with the 3x World Sudoku Champion Thomas Snyder to ensure that each puzzle presents a suitable challenge.

Many may wonder why LinkedIn, a platform centred around workplace relationships and networking, would host games. The platform addressed this in an FAQ style post stating that in a study of the best places to work around the world. Findings showed that having a shared set of puzzles to compete in and discuss helped foster and strengthen workplace relationships.

The first Mini Sudoku is live and ready for you to tackle and then share with all of your competitive friends. If you’ve never tackled a Sudoku fret not, LinkedIn includes short tutorials with all of their puzzles. Once you’ve had your daily Sudoku fix you can tackle one of the other five puzzles. If you’re into puzzle games there’s a good chance you are a Tetris fan, the definitive edition is a gift that keeps on giving. If you’d like to find out more click here.