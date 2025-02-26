Tetris Forever Receives Two New Games In An Update

Several updates, some new modes and two new Tetris games for MS-DOS.

Digital Eclipse is well known for its interactive documentary experiences. The most recent is Tetris Forever. This quintessential Tetris offering not only offers a deep dive into the game and everything that influenced it but also offers players a chance to experience each iteration. It just gets better. Tetris Forever received an update, bringing improvements, new modes and new versions of Tetris.

As shared by the folks over at Eurogamer. Tetris Forever received an update today. This update brings changes to Tetris Time Warp, two additional MS-DOS games, Steam Community Items and some quality-of-life updates.

Tetris Time Warp

Level 30 – When playing a single-player mode in Tetris Time Warp players could only go as high as Level 15. Now an additional 15 levels have been added. There are some other changes also designed to make Tetris Time Warp more difficult.

Time Warp Shield – If a player can clear a line when the shield icon is visible they’ll be protected from one Time Warp Tetrimino.

1989 Mode Upgrades – For the nostalgic among us, the 1989 mode has received some fixes as well as new options like toggling “Modern Gameplay” and changing the number of rows.

40-line Challenge – The same old 40-line mode brought back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris.

Options and improvements – several new options have been added alongside fixes and tweaks to improve the overall Time Warp experience.

New MS-DOS Games

Super Tetris – This was an early sequel to Tetris released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1991. It features a different play style from earlier versions of Tetris. Players are required to clear garbage from a half-filled matrix they can use power-ups they find or receive throughout the round.

Tetris (AcademySoft) V3.12 – A unique variant of Tetris that was the last to be created by the Academy of Sciences in the Soviet Union. It has a unique phantom mode that makes square tetrominoes invisible.

Steam Community Items

Trading cards, backgrounds and badges have been added to Steam.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes click here. Tetris Forever’s Collectors Edition will come with a physical Tetris console. To find out more click here.