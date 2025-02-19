The Tetris Forever Collector’s Edition Will Come With A Handheld

Tetris has taken many forms over the years. In fact, Tetris in its various forms may have been ported to almost as many consoles as the shareware version of Doom. However, there is likely no more quintessential Tetris game than Tetris Forever. The game just gets better, fans who purchase the Collectors edition of Tetris Forever will also get an exclusive Tetris handheld.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. Digital Eclipse the team behind Tetris Forever have announced that they will release a special collectors edition of Tetris Forever. Various physical copies and editions of Tetris Forever will be produced in conjunction with Limited Run games. These include the following variants for the Switch and PS5.

Tetris Forever bundles:

Standard Edition – Just a physical copy of the game $34.99

– Just a physical copy of the game $34.99 Collector’s Edition – Physical copy of Tetris Forever, soundtrack CD, two posters, Tetrimo magnets, woven patches, Tetrimino-shaped box and an exclusive handheld console with two Tetris games. $139.99

– Physical copy of Tetris Forever, soundtrack CD, two posters, Tetrimo magnets, woven patches, Tetrimino-shaped box and an exclusive handheld console with two Tetris games. $139.99 Gold Master Series Standard Edition Bundle – Three physical games bundled together – The Making of Karateka, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter, Tetris Forever and a Slipcover. $104.97

– Three physical games bundled together – The Making of Karateka, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter, Tetris Forever and a Slipcover. $104.97 Gold Master Series Colelctor’s Edition Bundle – Including the deluxe/collectors edition of all of the Gold Master series games. $279.97

The surprise announcement of the Tetris Forever Collector’s Edition is the Tetris handheld with two included games. It’s not common for a handheld to be included and this one comes with a stand too! Not to mention all of the other goodies. Find out more on the Limited Run website linked here.

Limited Run Games is famous for producing physical copies of games that only received a digital release, even if the game was developed for a console that is no longer produced. In which case Limited Run makes a physical version of a game that can be played on the original console. Like the NES, SNES and Gameboy. They’ve had a good track record too, but recently they noticed some issues with two NES releases. Find out more here.