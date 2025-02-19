Two Recent NES Carts From Limited Run Might Be Dangerous

Only Rugrats and Piopow appear to be affected but Limited Run is doing more tests

Limited Run Games is a company that’s famous for producing physical copies of games that never received a physical release. Sometimes these games are for modern consoles and sometimes for older retro hardware. Now it appears as though some of these retro carts might cause damage to consoles.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Limited Run Games has started sending out emails to customers who purchased their last two NES titles. There appears to be a potential issue with the voltage regulation that could cause damage over prolonged periods. The emails were shared by YouTuber and emulation enthusiast, John Riggs over on Bluesky.

My email from Limited Run. Looks like my copy of Rugrats will just stay in the box. — JohnRiggs (@johnriggs.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T01:20:19.003Z

The affected games are Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and PioPow, both of which were released for the NES. Limited Run has explained that these two titles were not manufactured by their regular manufacturing partner but by another company.

Both games are no longer available for purchase but orders are still being fulfilled. According to the email that was sent out, Limited Run is going to put a hold on sending out orders for the affected games until they can address the issue.

The company is giving its customers a few options. If a collector’s edition was purchased they can ask to receive the other items with the cartridge removed or they can wait till the new run of cartridges has been produced. All customers have the option of a refund or they can wait and Limited Run will send them a new NES cart automatically.

