Omega 6: The Triangle Stars Is Getting A Physical Release

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars is an upcoming SNES-style game for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It was created based on artwork by Takaya Imamura a former art director for Nintendo. Now it is getting a physical release.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicles. Omega 6: The Triangle Stars is a retro-style adventure game. Takaya Imamura was the art director at Nintendo responsible for the characters, graphics and objects from games like F-Zero, Star Fox and The Legend of Zelda. He worked at Nintendo for 32 years from 1989-2021. Omega 6 is Imamura’s first Indie title.

A first entry into the indie space from such a seasoned individual definitely deserves a physical release. That’s exactly what it’s getting. Limited Run Games will be orchestrating the release. They are the company responsible for taking digital-only games and making them into collectable physical versions.

There are a few variants that prospective buyers can choose from, three to be exact. The standard, deluxe and signature editions. Limited Run states on its website that it will not be releasing this game in limited quantities. Instead, they are distributing the title on behalf of Clear River Games.

Standard edition: Includes the game in a standard Nintendo Switch-style game case.

Deluxe edition: Includes the game, a deluxe edition collectors box, original soundtrack CD, poster, art book and trading cards.

Signature edition: Includes the game, a signature edition collectors box, original soundtrack CD, poster, art book, prologue comic, signed thank you card, Keychain, iron-on patches and trading cards.

Imamura spoke to VGC last year and explained that the game is different from Star Fox in storyline but visually similar based on his style. Omega 6: The Triangle Stars was one of the games on our list of upcoming games for 2025.